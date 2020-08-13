England’s World Cup-winning spinner Laura Marsh retired from all forms of cricket on Wednesday.
Marsh was a key member of the England team that won the 2017 World Cup and played in 103 one-day internationals during her career.
The 33-year-old announced her retirement from international cricket in December and has now decided to call time on her domestic career as well.
“I have made the decision to retire from all forms of cricket,” Marsh announced on Twitter.
“With the cancellation of The Hundred competition this year, I feel that it is the right time to hang up the boots. I want to say a huge thank you to all the teams and organisations I have represented over the years.”
Marsh made her debut for the Kent Women’s team in 2003 before moving to Sussex in 2011. She also played for the Surrey Stars and took part in Australia’s Big Bash League.
Here’s how her teammates and peers reacted to the news of Marsh’s retirement.
With AFP Inputs