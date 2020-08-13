Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association president Yadupati Singhania died in Singapore on Thursday. He was 67 and is survived by his wife, Kavita.

Singhania was battling a prolonged illness for which he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore.

“Yadupati Singhania had been ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital. News of his demise was received on Thursday morning. He was around 67 years old,’’ UPCA director Rajiv Shukla told PTI-Bhasha.

The nature of Singhania’s illness was not clear.

Shukla added that like Singhania his grandfather Padampat and father Gaur Hari were also engaged in promoting cricket in UP and the family has helped the sport reach new heights in the state.

The UPCA will organise a condolence meeting in memory of Singhania soon, said Shulka.