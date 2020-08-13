After some big pullouts including Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty, the US Open got some relief when Novak Djokovic announced that he will be competing in the Major.

Djokovic will arrive in New York on August 15 and with his big rivals missing, he will have a very good chance of adding to his Grand Slam haul. It was also be an opportunity for him to set the right example and show that he has learned from the Adria Tour fiasco.

Here’s the statement Djokovic released on his official site: