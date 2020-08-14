The stage is set for the first competitive T-20 league, the Hero Caribbean Premier League, even as the rest of the world and most sporting competitions are in a pause mode during Covid-19 times.

The six squads of players are at the venue after a series of strict health measures which have been a hallmark of the Hero CPL.

The Hero Caribbean Premier League gets underway on 18 August and will feature 33 matches played at two venues in Trinidad & Tobago, the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and the Queen’s Park Oval.

The CPL has its own place in the cricketing world but there is no denying that the Indian Premier League is the bigger stage.

The IPL is all set to begin its UAE chapter from September 19 and former Team India pacer Ashish Nehra feels the match practice will give CPL players will have an edge over the rest when they arrive in UAE to play in the IPL this season.

“I would like to say, whichever player plays CPL, there is no guarantee that their performance will be replicated in the IPL, but they will definitely have an edge over the other players,” said Nehra on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected. “If you reach UAE after playing for a month, it will definitely make a difference, be it Kieron Pollard or Imran Tahir or Rashid Khan.”

Nehra added: “Even today when Imran Tahir takes a wicket, he celebrates like an 18-20-year-old player. He is a dedicated player! When we talk about a certain age, when you get to play more matches and get more practice at that age, it is always better. It will be a really good thing for Imran Tahir to play the IPL after playing in the CPL.”