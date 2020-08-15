Philippe Coutinho’s late two-goal cameo against Barcelona in Bayern Munich’s jaw-dropping 8-2 Champions League quarter-final victory on Friday inflicted further misery on a club that splashed out a record 160 million euros ($189.5 million) to sign the Brazilian in January 2018.

Coutinho set up Robert Lewandowski and then netted the final two goals himself to put the seal on a remarkable Bayern display which saw them become the first team in the modern Champions League era to score eight goals in a knockout match.

Albeit against a dispirited Barca defence, Coutinho’s thrilling 15-minute performance will be all the more galling for his parent club after a disappointing 18 months in Catalonia following his trumpeted move from Liverpool.

“For someone like Philippe to come on and score two goals shows what quality we have in the squad,” said Bayern forward Thomas Mueller, as Barca conceded eight goals for the first time since losing to Sevilla 8-0 in the 1946 Spanish Cup.

An underwhelming return of 21 goals in 76 games prompted Barca to ship Coutinho, the club’s record transfer, out on loan to Bayern this season as the forward sought to reboot a floundering career.

And without a clause to prevent him from playing against his parent club, Coutinho turned a forgettable night for Barcelona into a nightmare. He did not celebrate his goals with fervour, as modern footballers do, but the damage was done.

Barcelona have made their 3 most expensive signings in the last 3 years, all 3 in the top 6 football transfers of all time, and tonight 2 of them started on the bench and the other scored twice against them in an 8-2 defeat — Jonathan Fisher (@fishplums) August 14, 2020

Bayern bought Sané, Alphonso Davies, Süle, Goretzka, Gnabry, Kimmich, Lewandowski, Thiago, Coman & Boateng for less money (£139.6m) than the £142m Barcelona paid for Coutinho.



Then Barca loaned Coutinho to Bayern, who then assisted/scored the 6th, 7th & 8th goals against them. — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) August 15, 2020

Philippe Coutinho was directly involved in as many Champions League goals (3) in 15 minutes against Barcelona as he scored for them in 860 minutes during 2018-19.



Maybe, it's the club? 👀 https://t.co/LO4DGkISBn — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 15, 2020

Coutinho coming on to show Barcelona why they should have never disrespected him 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ydlAm5bBei — Bobby O’Sullivan (@bobbydazzler09_) August 15, 2020

Coutinho going back the Barca after the loan ends pic.twitter.com/Fo6VTXdBId — Hodge (@_LHodge) August 15, 2020

With regards to Coutinho, things could go from bad to worse for Barcelona. If Bayern Munich go on to win the Champions League, Barca might have to pay Liverpool £4.5m ($5.8 million), according to a report by mirror.co.uk.

One of the clauses when Barcelona signed Coutinho from Liverpool was that the La Liga giants would have to pay some of this money to the Premier League winners if the Brazilian won the Champions League in either the 2018-’19 or 2019-’20 season. However, the contract does not specify whether Coutinho had to win the title with Barcelona or any other club.

The 28-year-old has shown glimpses of his former self in Germany but again struggled at times for consistency, while an ankle injury has limited him to just a handful of substitute appearances since the season resumed following the coronavirus lockdown in May.

Bayern turned down a 120 million-euro option to buy Coutinho and the playmaker is set to return to Barca, perhaps only briefly, after club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said this week the German champions would not be extending his stay.

Rummenigge said on Tuesday that because of the coronavirus pandemic Bayern Munich “cannot make any further investments of this magnitude in these difficult economic times, which are also difficult for us.”

Coutinho has been linked with a return to the Premier League this summer, and with Barca “hitting rock bottom” according to defender Gerard Pique, they could well cut their losses with the Brazil international to free up funds to pursue Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

If not, there is an awkward reunion that awaits the Brazilian if he rejoins the squad ahead of next season.

(With inputs from AFP)