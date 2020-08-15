Former India skipper MS Dhoni has seemingly announced his retirement from international cricket through an Instagram post.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to send an official statement on the matter.

Dhoni had last played for India during their 2019 World Cup semi-final exit against New Zealand last year and has been out of the Indian team since then.

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. India were also ranked No 1 in the Test rankings under his captaincy.

MS Dhoni in international cricket..

538 matches



17266 runs

44.96 ave

79.07 S/r

16 100s

108 50s

HS 224



829 dismissals

634 catches

195 stumpings — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 15, 2020

Of late, his form hadn’t been great and he was getting older too. He would have been aware of that as well. The retirement decision has been debated vigorously by fans all over India and the world.

But the inability of the younger generation to grab their chance meant that neither the selectors nor Dhoni were ever truly sure of the path forward.

In the end, though Dhoni – as he often did with many of his decisions – threw up a surprise with an Instagram post on August 15.

“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired (sic)“, he wrote in the post.

More details awaited...