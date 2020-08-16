Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket, soon after Mahendra Singh Dhoni bid adieu as well on Saturday.
Raina put up a post on Instagram with a message that read: “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you, India. Jai Hind.”
The 33-year-old retires as one of India’s most impactful white-ball cricketers.
Raina played 18 Test matches, 226 One-Day Internationals and 78 T20Is for India. He scored 768, 5,615 and 1,605 runs respectively in the three formats.
Apart from being one of the finest fielders the country has ever produced, the 33-year-old also has the distinction of being the first Indian to score a century in all three formats in international cricket.
Former players, teammates and fans took to social media soon after Raina’s announcement to thank him for his contributions to Indian cricket.
Here are some reactions: