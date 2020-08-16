Substitute Moussa Dembele scored twice as Lyon stunned Manchester City 3-1 to reach the Champions League semi-finals on Saturday.
The French outsiders will face five-time winners Bayern Munich for a place in the final.
Maxwel Cornet gave Lyon a 24th-minute lead before Kevin De Bruyne levelled on 69 minutes.
But Dembele restored Lyon’s lead in the 79th minute, just moments after coming on as a substitute, and added the killer blow three minutes from time.
The result was another shocking one in the Champions League quarter-finals after Bayern’s 8-2 drubbing of Barcelona and RB Leipzig’s win over Atletico Madrid.
The semi-final line-up will see two German and two French teams compete, a scenario few saw coming when the competition restarted.
Read: Different year same stuff, it’s not good enough: De Bruyne blasts City after Champions League exit
It was sweet redemption for teams from Ligue 1 and Bundesliga though who were written off even before a ball was kicked in the Champions League after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the shock result:
Lyon players who paid tributes to player Tino Kadewere whose brother passed away on Wednesday. The Lyon stars dedicated the win to him.
Lyon may have finished seventh in a Coronavirus-curtailed Ligue 1 this season, but this result is by no means a fluke.
Then there were those who saw the funny side to it. Look away Man City fans.
For Guardiola and Sterling, this defeat raised a few questions
Nobody knew Group G was Group of Death
And this is where we go now