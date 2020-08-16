Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma played registered a round of one-under 70 but that was not enough to see him move up in the Celtic Classic on the European Tour in Newport.

Sharma, who just about squeezed inside the cut line, is two-under 211 and placed 66th.

In the third round, Sharma had two bogeys and three birdies.

He dropped as many as six bogeys in last three days in the stretch between fourth and seventh, while he has had three more on the others. Interestingly, the stretch between ninth and 12th has seen him register six birdies.

Sharma has one more day to try and get to a higher finish at the Celtic Links, which is the fourth tournament in the six-event UK Swing.

Connor Syme carded a tournament-low eight-under par round of 63 to take a one stroke lead into the final day as he searched for a maiden European Tour win.

The Scotsman started the third round four strokes behind halfway leader Sam Horsfield, but quickly made a move with three birdies on the front nine.

The 25-year-old carded five birdies on the back nine as he went on to sign for a 15-under par total, one stroke ahead of Horsfield.

Horsfield, who is seeking his second title since the European Tour season resumed after winning the Hero Open a fortnight ago, parred the first eight holes before his first birdie of the day on the ninth. Two gains followed on the 14th and 16th holes as, like Syme, he returned a blemish-free card.

Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg carded a bogey-free six-under par 65 to move up to third place on 13-under par, one stroke ahead of Thomas Detry of Belgium, England’s Andrew Johnston and Adrian Meronk of Poland.

Tough day for Tvesa

Tvesa Malik endured a tough day at the Renaissance Club, carding a seven-over 78 in the third round to lie at the 69th spot at the Ladies Scottish Open in North Berwick.

However, the Indian golfer had something to cheer about as before the day was out, she received the news of her getting a spot into the Women’s British Open next week.

This makes it the first time that three Indian women will figure in a Major. Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar are already part of the field.

Tvesa, the only one of the three Indians in the field to make the cut this week, had just one birdie against five bogeys and two doubles in typical Links conditions where straying from the fairway extracted severe punishment.

Her birdie on Par-4 fourth was the lone bright spot, as she dropped bogeys on third, eighth, ninth, 11th and 15th. The doubles came on Par-3 12th and par-5 16th.

In the second round, the 23-year-old had a quadruple bogey but rallied from there to make the cut.

One more day at Renaissance should give Tvesa confidence on the Links as she prepares for her first Major next week.