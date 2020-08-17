Former world champion boxer L Sarita Devi on Monday tested positive for Covid-19 along with her husband Thoiba Singh but both of them are asymptomatic. The couple live in Imphal.

“Me and Sarita (sic) have tested positive. We are right now moving to a Covid-19 care facility in Imphal. Both of us have no symptoms at all,” Thoiba told PTI over phone.

Sarita is an Asian Games bronze-winner, besides being a five-time Asian Championships gold-medallist.

The 38-year-old is the second boxer to test positive for the virus after the legendary Dingko Singh.

Dingko, an Asian Games gold-medallist, had recovered from the infection after enduring month-long hospitalisation.