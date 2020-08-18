David Silva is to be honoured by Manchester City, as former captain Vincent Kompany was, with a statue celebrating his 10 years with the club and his contribution to 14 trophies, the club announced on Monday.

The 34-year-old former Spanish international attacking midfielder saw the curtain come down on his career at City in the surprise 3-1 loss to French side Lyon in Saturday’s Champions League quarter-final.

Silva joined from Valencia in 2010, and made 436 appearances – he also was part of the Spain national side that collected two Euro crowns (2008 and 2012) and the 2014 World Cup.

“David is a transformational player, a quiet leader who has inspired everyone around him,” said City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak in a club statement.

“David’s statue will act as a lasting reminder of the wonderful moments that he gave us, not only as an incredible footballer, but as an inspiring ambassador who represented this football club with great dignity at all times.”

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed plans for a tribute statue to David Silva to be installed outside the Etihad, while a training pitch with bespoke mosaic will also be dedicated to El Mago at the City Football Academy.



Full interview



The statue will be unveiled in 2021.

Silva’s contribution will also be commemorated by a mosaic and the naming of a training pitch in his honour at City’s training ground.

Silva made 309 Premier League appearances, scoring 60 goals and played a pivotal role in City’s title wins in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2019.

He also won two FA Cups and five League Cups.

Silva holds the record for the most European appearances for City, having played 70 Champions League matches over the past decade.

David Silva joins Real Sociedad on two-year deal

Spanish midfielder David Silva has agreed a two-year contract with Real Sociedad following his departure from Manchester City, the La Liga club announced on Monday.

Silva, 34, spent a decade with City and made his final appearance as a substitute in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals. He is expected to join his new Sociedad team-mates in the coming days for pre-season training.

The 2020/21 La Liga campaign is scheduled to begin on September 12. Sociedad finished sixth last season to qualify for the Europa League.

Silva won 11 domestic trophies in his time in Manchester and is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s finest imports.

City said a statue will be erected next year in his honour, while a pitch at the club’s training ground will also be named after him.

Silva is the fourth-highest goalscorer in Spain’s history and sixth for all-time appearances, and was part of the squads which won the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships, in 2008 and 2012.