Delhi Capitals today announced the signing of 26-year-old South African pacer Anrich Nortje as a replacement for Chris Woakes.

Nortje was with the Kolkata franchise last season, but a shoulder injury cut short his chances of making an IPL debut.

On joining Delhi Capitals, the right-arm fast bowler said, “I am excited to join the Delhi Capitals, a team that was the talk of the tournament last season. With its exciting mix of experienced and young players, and a stellar coaching line up, there is no doubt this is going to be a massive learning experience for me. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity.”

Nortje made his Test debut in 2019 against India, and has to his credit, a total of 19 wickets from 6 Test matches, 14 wickets from 7 ODIs, and 2 wickets from 3 T20Is. Nortje, who was named as Cricket South Africa’s Newcomer of the Year for 2020, will be joining fellow South African Kagiso Rabada at Delhi Capitals.