Indian football team winger Jackichand Singh has signed for Jamshedpur FC after putting pen to paper to a three-year-deal that will keep the 28-year-old with the club till 2023.

Jackichand played for FC Goa for the last two seasons and enjoyed a fruiful campaign last year when he scored five goals and provided three assists as Goa won the ISL League winners’ shield and became the first club to qualify for the AFC Champions League.

Jackichand becomes the first signing for the club since Owen Coyle took over as manager as Jamshedpur FC look to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history.

The Manipuri winger expressed his delight at the move.

“Playing for Jamshedpur FC is a fantastic opportunity for me,” Jackichand said.

“Jamshedpur is one club in India that has everything a player needs, and the entire country knows how passionate and vocal the people of Jharkhand are for football. I am convinced with the philosophy and the path Jamshedpur FC are following and hope to contribute with my heart and soul to help the club achieve much-deserved success. Of course, I look forward to achieving this under the robust leadership of Owen Coyle,” he added.

Coyle heaped praise on his new recruit and felt he will add much-needed bite to the attack.

“Mesmerizing – one word to perfectly describe Jacki. He is a highly rated and talented winger who was wanted by many teams in the ISL. Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives, and I’m delighted he’s joining. He will add pace, power, and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team,” he said.

The ISL season will be held in Goa at three venues due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India and is set to begin in November.