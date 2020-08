India’s head coach Ravi Shastri feels that IPL in the United Arab Emirates is the “much needed chaos” that everyone needs in these times when Covid-19 has led to such drastic changes in people’s daily lives.

The BCCI has shifted the IPL to UAE where 60 games will be held in 51 days starting from September 19 to November 10.

“You know with this Covid thing happening, once this IPL starts in the UAE, you will see that chaos back again, which is much needed,” Shastri said during a webinar on Tuesday.

Shastri said that UAE had shown with IPL 2014 that it is well capable of handling a tournament of this magnitude.

“It is a great gesture by the Indian government to take cricket to the UAE and the UAE government in responding (to it). I remember, in 2014, when the IPL went there, his Excellency did not leave one stone unturned and ensured that it was a top-class tournament and the public also responded brilliantly,” Shastri said.

Shastri said that in these difficult times when most people are not able to venture out of their homes due to health-safety reasons, the IPL is a welcome distraction.

“It’s been depressing, it been unforeseen, the world hasn’t seen anything like this since the second World War. To just get some sporting action back on television day in and day out will lift the spirits of a lot of people and it is much needed at this moment of time,” Shastri said.

“So I think it’s going to be one helluva party and I am so happy that it’s gone to the UAE, because they put up such a good show last time around. They know now what to expect when we come with the IPL. I think it’s going to be a runaway success – Covid or no Covid.”