Paris Saint-Germain reached their first-ever Champions League final with a comfortable 3-0 win over Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig on Tuesday to end a 16-year wait for a French side to reach European football’s summit clash.

Goals from Marquinhos, Angel di Maria and Juan Bernat helped the Parisians ease to win victory at Lisbon’s Estadio da Luz stadium.

Thomas Tuchel’s men were dominant from minute one pressurising Leipzig who struggled to play out from the back. Neymar’s early effort came off the upright but shortly after Marquinhos headed PSG in front from a set-piece delivered by Di Maria.

PSG missed more chances in the first half but profited right at the end of it with Di Maria finding the net.

It was a cruise for the French champions in the second half as they sealed a 3-0 victory after Bernat’s goal.

The stats of the game show how dominant PSG were.

RB Leipzig 0-3 PSG FT:



Shots: 14-14

Shots on target: 3-9

Pass accuracy: 85%-90%

Possession: 43%-57%

Fouls: 24-13#UCL https://t.co/5au57Spbm9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 18, 2020

When PSG take to the field at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on Sunday, it will only be the sixth time that a French team will appear in a European Cup final. The last time a French side managed to do so was AS Monaco who lost 3-0 to Jose Mourinho’s FC Porto in 2004.

However, only one French side has ever won an European Cup. The win came in 1992-’93 when Marseille beat AC Milan to win the first-ever Champions League title (it was called the European Cup before).

Top performances of French teams in UCL Team to reach final Year Result Stade de Reims 1958-'59 Lost 2-0 to Real Madrid Saint-Etienne 1975-'76 Lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich Marseille 1990-'91 Lost to Red Star Belgrade on penalties Marseille 1992-'93 Won 1-0 against AC Milan AS Monaco 2003-'04 Lost 3-0 to FC Porto PSG 2019-'20 TBD

PSG are also the first French team in 44 years to reach a European Cup final without any involvement of Didier Deschamps. The last three French clubs to reach the Champions League final had Deschamps either as a player or as a manager.

When he captained Marseille to Champions League glory in 1993, he became the youngest captain to guide a team to Europe’s top honour. In 2004, he also became the youngest coach to take a team to a Champions League final.

The Frenchman had a truly stunning career both as a player and coach as he also captained France to their first-ever World Cup win in 1998 and then coached them to their second World Cup title twenty years later in 2018. He’s achievements are simply unmatched in French football.

PSG would look to replicate the success of Deschamps by winning the Champions League but it would be a tough task with either Bayern Munich or Lyon facing them in the final on Sunday.

It was a good game for PSG centre-backs who rarely gave the German side a sniff in the game.

Presnel Kimpembe's game by numbers vs. RB Leipzig:



✰ 110 touches

✰ 91 passes attempted

✰ 90 passes completed

✰ Most clearances (10)

✰ =Most interceptions (3)

✰ =Most ball recoveries (9)



And the most fouls conceded (4). 😅 pic.twitter.com/k11LDFoNCv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 18, 2020

59 - Thiago Silva is making his 59th appearance in major European competition for @PSG_English tonight, more than any other player for the club. Precious. #RBLPSG pic.twitter.com/kgMV0MDzL0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 18, 2020

Neymar, who was once again lively and at the heart of most things PSG created, was uncharacteristically generous in front of goal. Just like in the match against Atlanta, the shooting boots seemed to be missing for the Brazilian star.

Neymar has attempted 10 shots in the last two Champions League games against Atalanta and RB Leipzig:



❍ 2 shots on target

❍ 1.6 Expected Goals

❍ 0 goals



Saving them for the #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/cBKn6G4O9m — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 18, 2020

However, the true star for PSG was Angel di Maria. He has been the team’s silent hero this season in the Champions League.

8 - Ángel Di María has been involved in eight #ChampionsLeague goals this season (3 goals, 5 assists); his joint-best return in a single season, level with 2013-14 when he won the competition with Real Madrid. Omen? #RBLPSG pic.twitter.com/3N6iXlyjJk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 18, 2020

Di Maria is now only behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in top active assist makers in Champions League history

Most assist makers in UCL (all-time) Position Player Number of assists 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 40 2 Lionel Messi 35 3 Ryan Giggs 31 4 Angel di Maria 30 5 Xavi 30 6 Andres Iniesta 29 7 Karim Benzema 27 8 Neymar 26 9 Cesc Fabregas 26 10 Luis Suarez 26

There were more Di Maria milestones:

17 - Ángel Di María is unbeaten in all 17 @ChampionsLeague matches he’s scored in (W15 D2 – 21 goals in total) – only Mohamed Salah (18), Gonzalo Higuaín (21) and Patrick Kluivert (25) have scored in more games without defeat in the competition’s history. Charm. #RBLPSG pic.twitter.com/TNy4UHnbuL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 18, 2020

For PSG it was a truly historic moment even though it took its time to arrive.

💪 If at first you don't succeed...



🔴🔵 @PSG_English have reached their first ever European Cup/@ChampionsLeague final after 110 games in the competition, the most played by a side before reaching their first final, overtaking Arsenal's record of 90 between 1971-2006 pic.twitter.com/tchXX0FpX7 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) August 18, 2020

PSG have been eliminated before the semi-finals stages in the last few editions but they have been prolific in front of the goal through it all.

🔴 Paris are the 41st club to reach a European Cup final 👏

🔵 Paris have scored in their last 34 UCL games, matching record set by Real Madrid between 2011 & 2014 ⚽️#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 18, 2020

(With AFP inputs)