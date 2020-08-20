Leeds’ first Premier League game for 16 years will see Marcelo Bielsa’s men travel to defending champions Liverpool, while Manchester City and Manchester United will miss the opening weekend to give them extra time to recover from a late end to the 2019-’20 season.
In what will be the most eagerly awaiting mathes of the new campaign, City and Liverpool are scheduled to meet on the weekends of November 7 at the Etihad and February 6 at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp’s men do not face traditional rivals Manchester United until 2021 with the Red Devils visiting Anfield on January 16 and Liverpool heading to Old Trafford on May 1.
All sides were guaranteed by the football authorities to have at least 30 days off between the two seasons after the late finish to the campaign caused by a three-month stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic.
City and United were eliminated from the Champions League and Europa League respectively last weekend, three weeks after the end of the Premier League season.
Chelsea and Wolves will start their seasons on Monday September 14th after they too were involved in European competition into August.
Leeds are back in the top-flight for the first time since 2003-’04, but could not have asked for a tougher start, on September 12 against the champions who have not lost a league game at Anfield in more than three years.
Tottenham host Everton, Arsenal travel to newly-promoted Fulham and Chelsea are away to Brighton on the opening weekend.
Here’s the full fixture list as released by the Premier League:
Postponed
Burnley v Man Utd
Man City v Aston Villa
Saturday 12 September
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Leeds Utd
Spurs v Everton
West Brom v Leicester City
West Ham v Newcastle Utd
Monday 14 September
20:00 Brighton v Chelsea
20:00 Sheffield Utd v Wolves
Saturday 19 September
Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd
Chelsea v Liverpool
Everton v West Brom
Leeds Utd v Fulham
Leicester City v Burnley
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle Utd v Brighton
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Man City
Saturday 26 September
Brighton v Man Utd
Burnley v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man City v Leicester City
Sheffield Utd v Leeds Utd
Spurs v Newcastle Utd
West Brom v Chelsea
West Ham v Wolves
Saturday 3 October
Arsenal v Sheffield Utd
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Leeds Utd v Man City
Leicester City v West Ham
Man Utd v Spurs
Newcastle Utd v Burnley
Southampton v West Brom
Wolves v Fulham
Saturday 17 October
Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Everton v Liverpool
Leeds Utd v Wolves
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle Utd v Man Utd
Sheffield Utd v Fulham
Spurs v West Ham
West Brom v Burnley
Saturday 24 October
Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Leeds Utd
Brighton v West Brom
Burnley v Spurs
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Sheffield Utd
Man Utd v Chelsea
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Newcastle Utd
Saturday 31 October
Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Fulham v West Brom
Leeds Utd v Leicester City
Liverpool v West Ham
Man Utd v Arsenal
Newcastle Utd v Everton
Sheffield Utd v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Saturday 7 November
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brighton v Burnley
Chelsea v Sheffield Utd
Crystal Palace v Leeds Utd
Everton v Man Utd
Leicester City v Wolves
Man City v Liverpool
Southampton v Newcastle Utd
West Brom v Spurs
West Ham v Fulham
Saturday 21 November
Aston Villa v Brighton
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Everton
Leeds Utd v Arsenal
Liverpool v Leicester City
Man Utd v West Brom
Newcastle Utd v Chelsea
Sheffield Utd v West Ham
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Southampton
Saturday 28 November
Arsenal v Wolves
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Newcastle Utd
Everton v Leeds Utd
Leicester City v Fulham
Man City v Burnley
Southampton v Man Utd
West Brom v Sheffield Utd
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 5 December
Aston Villa v Newcastle Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Leeds Utd
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Fulham
Sheffield Utd v Leicester City
Spurs v Arsenal
West Brom v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Saturday 12 December
Arsenal v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds Utd v West Ham
Leicester City v Brighton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle Utd v West Brom
Southampton v Sheffield Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Tuesday 15 December
19:45 Arsenal v Southampton
19:45 Aston Villa v Burnley
19:45 Fulham v Brighton
19:45 Leeds Utd v Newcastle Utd
19:45 Leicester City v Everton
19:45 Sheffield Utd v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Crystal Palace
19:45 Wolves v Chelsea
Wednesday 16 December
20:00 Liverpool v Spurs
20:00 Man City v West Brom
Saturday 19 December
Brighton v Sheffield Utd
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Leeds Utd
Newcastle Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Leicester City
West Brom v Aston Villa
Saturday 26 December
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Southampton
Leeds Utd v Burnley
Leicester City v Man Utd
Liverpool v West Brom
Man City v Newcastle Utd
Sheffield Utd v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Spurs
Monday 28 December
Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Sheffield Utd
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle Utd v Liverpool
Southampton v West Ham
Spurs v Fulham
West Brom v Leeds Utd
Saturday 2 January
Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Sheffield Utd
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle Utd v Leicester City
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Leeds Utd
West Brom v Arsenal
Tuesday 12 January*
19:45 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
19:45 Aston Villa v Spurs
19:45 Fulham v Man Utd
19:45 Leeds Utd v Southampton
19:45 Leicester City v Chelsea
19:45 Sheffield Utd v Newcastle Utd
19:45 West Ham v West Brom
19:45 Wolves v Everton
Wednesday 13 January*
20:00 Liverpool v Burnley
20:00 Man City v Brighton
*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.
Saturday 16 January
Arsenal v Newcastle Utd
Aston Villa v Everton
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds Utd v Brighton
Leicester City v Southampton
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Sheffield Utd v Spurs
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v West Brom
Tuesday 26 January
19:45 Brighton v Fulham
19:45 Burnley v Aston Villa
19:45 Everton v Leicester City
20:00 Man Utd v Sheffield Utd
20:00 West Brom v Man City
Wednesday 27 January
19:45 Chelsea v Wolves
19:45 Newcastle Utd v Leeds Utd
19:45 Southampton v Arsenal
19:45 Spurs v Liverpool
20:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham
Saturday 30 January
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brighton v Spurs
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Newcastle Utd
Leicester City v Leeds Utd
Man City v Sheffield Utd
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Brom v Fulham
West Ham v Liverpool
Tuesday 2 February
19:45 Aston Villa v West Ham
19:45 Burnley v Man City
19:45 Fulham v Leicester City
19:45 Leeds Utd v Everton
19:45 Sheffield Utd v West Brom
19:45 Wolves v Arsenal
20:00 Man Utd v Southampton
Wednesday 3 February
19:45 Newcastle Utd v Crystal Palace
19:45 Spurs v Chelsea
20:00 Liverpool v Brighton
Saturday 6 February
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds Utd v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Newcastle Utd v Southampton
Sheffield Utd v Chelsea
Spurs v West Brom
Wolves v Leicester City
Saturday 13 February
Arsenal v Leeds Utd
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Newcastle Utd
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Fulham
Leicester City v Liverpool
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
West Brom v Man Utd
West Ham v Sheffield Utd
Saturday 20 February
Arsenal v Man City
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Brom
Fulham v Sheffield Utd
Liverpool v Everton
Man Utd v Newcastle Utd
Southampton v Chelsea
West Ham v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds Utd
Saturday 27 February
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Southampton
Leeds Utd v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Arsenal
Man City v West Ham
Newcastle Utd v Wolves
Sheffield Utd v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
West Brom v Brighton
Saturday 6 March
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Leicester City
Burnley v Arsenal
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Sheffield Utd v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Brom v Newcastle Utd
West Ham v Leeds Utd
Saturday 13 March
Arsenal v Spurs
Crystal Palace v West Brom
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Man City
Leeds Utd v Chelsea
Leicester City v Sheffield Utd
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle Utd v Aston Villa
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 20 March
Brighton v Newcastle Utd
Burnley v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Leeds Utd
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Sheffield Utd v Aston Villa
Spurs v Southampton
West Brom v Everton
West Ham v Arsenal
Saturday 3 April
Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Fulham
Chelsea v West Brom
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds Utd v Sheffield Utd
Leicester City v Man City
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle Utd v Spurs
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 10 April
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Newcastle Utd
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Leeds Utd
Sheffield Utd v Arsenal
Spurs v Man Utd
West Brom v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester City
Saturday 17 April
Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Spurs
Leeds Utd v Liverpool
Leicester City v West Brom
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle Utd v West Ham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Sheffield United
Saturday 24 April
Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v West Brom
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds Utd v Man Utd
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Newcastle Utd
Man City v Southampton
Sheffield Utd v Brighton
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Burnley
Saturday 1 May
Brighton v Leeds Utd
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle Utd v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester City
Spurs v Sheffield Utd
West Brom v Wolves
Saturday 8 May
Arsenal v West Brom
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds Utd v Spurs
Leicester City v Newcastle Utd
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Chelsea
Sheffield Utd v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Brighton
Tuesday 11 May
19:45 Brighton v West Ham
19:45 Burnley v Leeds Utd
19:45 Everton v Sheffield Utd
20:00 Man Utd v Leicester City
20:00 West Brom v Liverpool
Wednesday 12 May
19:45 Chelsea v Arsenal
19:45 Newcastle Utd v Man City
19:45 Southampton v Fulham
19:45 Spurs v Wolves
20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Saturday 15 May
Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Fulham
Newcastle Utd v Sheffield Utd
Southampton v Leeds Utd
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Brom v West Ham
Sunday 23 May
16:00 Arsenal v Brighton
16:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
16:00 Fulham v Newcastle Utd
16:00 Leeds Utd v West Brom
16:00 Leicester City v Spurs
16:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
16:00 Man City v Everton
16:00 Sheffield Utd v Burnley
16:00 West Ham v Southampton
16:00 Wolves v Man Utd