FC Goa are set to part company with prolific goalscorer Ferran Corominas after three seasons at the club that saw him score 55 goals for the club.

Corominas won two straight golden boots in the ISL and finished just one goal shy of Nerijus Valskis last season.

FC Goa signed Spanish striker Igor Angulo ahead of the new season and his arrival means Goa are set to let Corominas go.

“It’s tough to say this, but Coro won’t be with FC Goa this season,” a source from the club told The Times of India on Wednesday.

FC Goa had plans to keep both Angulo and Corominas who’s 37 on their roster but with the club’s policy of signing only six foreigners, Goa have decided to let Corominas go.

The new season of the ISL will be held across three venues in Goa due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will begin in November.