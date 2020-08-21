Hosts of this year’s Indian Premier League – the Emirates Cricket Board – is keen to have some fans in the stadiums for the T20 tournament, starting on September 19.

IPL 2020 was supposed to start in March but got postponed due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. The Board of Control for Cricket in India then decided to shift the tournament to the United Arab Emirates. The matches will be played Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, with the final on November 10.

“As hosts, Emirates Cricket Board will work closely with the authorities to seek approval on what protocols need to be followed, this includes fan attendance,” ECB general secretary Mubashshir Usmani was quoted as saying.

“We will then discuss with the BCCI to assess their spectator requirements. We want our Asian diaspora, as well as the other expat and Emirati sports-loving fans to be able to watch the action from the stands.”

The UAE had partially hosted the event in 2014 due to the general elections in India. With the Covid-19 situation under control in the Emirates, the BCCI picked it to host the entire event comprising 60 games.

Upon their arrival, all players and officials will have to isolate themselves for at least six days before they can enter the bio-bubble. They will be tested thrice over six days.