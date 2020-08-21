Rohit Sharma and Vinesh Phogat were among the five chosen for the highest sporting honour of Khel Ratna while 27 athletes will get Arjuna Awards for 2020, the Sports Ministry on Friday confirmed.
The five Khel Ratna winners for this year would be cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Rio Paralympics gold-medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu, table tennis player Manika Batra, and women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal, the ministry confirmed in a press release.
In a first, the awards will be held virtually on August 29 this year, the National Sports Day, instead of the Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Sports Ministry, however, decided against bestowing the Arjuna award on former Khel Ratna winners Sakshi Malik and Mirabai Chanu, pruning the list to 27 (from the initially recommended 29) but accepted an unprecedented five recommendations for the country’s highest sporting honour this year.
Last week, the Justice Mukundakam Sharma-led selection committee had recommended 29 names for the Arjuna Award to the Sports Ministry.
The list also included Rio Olympics bronze medal-winning wrestler Sakshi and 2017 weightlifting world champion Mirabai, but the decision on bestowing the Arjuna on them was left to the discretion of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. This was due to the fact that they had already won the Khel Ratna, the country’s highest sporting honour.
Here’s a look at all the winners this year:
Winners of Khel Ratna Award
|Player
|Sport
|Rohit Sharma
|Cricket
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Para Athletics
|Manika Batra
|Table Tennis
|Vinesh Phogat
|Wrestling
|Rani Rampal
|Hockey
Winners of Arjuna Award
|Player
|Sport
|Atanu Das
|Archery
|Dutee Chand
|Athletics
|Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy
|Badminton
|Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty
|Badminton
|Vishesh Bhriguvanshi
|Basketball
|Manish Kaushik
|Boxing
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Boxing
|Ishant Sharma
|Cricket
|Deepti Sharma
|Cricket
|Sawant Ajay Anant
|Equestrian
|Sandesh Jhingan
|Football
|Aditi Ashok
|Golf
|Akashdeep Singh
|Hockey
|Deepika
|Hockey
|Deepak
|Kabaddi
|Kale Sarika Sudhakar
|Kho Kho
|Dattu Baban Bhokanal
|Rowing
|Manu Bhaker
|Shooting
|Saurabh Chaudhary
|Shooting
|Madhurika Suhas Patkar
|Table Tennis
|Divij Sharan
|Tennis
|Shiva Keshavan
|Winter Sports
|Divya Kakran
|Wrestling
|Rahul Aware
|Wrestling
|Suyash Narayan Jadhav
|Para Swimming
|Sandeep
|Para Athletics
|Manish Narwal
|Para Shooting
Winners of Dronacharya Award (Lifetime)
|Coach
|Sport
|Dharmendra Tiwary
|Archery
|Purushotham Rai
|Athletics
|Shiv Singh
|Boxing
|Romesh Pathania
|Hockey
|Krishan Kumar Hooda
|Kabaddi
|Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar
|Para Powerlifting
|Naresh Kumar
|Tennis
|Om Parkash Dahiya
|Wrestling
Winners of Dronacharya Award (Regular)
|Coach
|Sport
|Jude Felix Sebastian
|Hockey
|Yogesh Malviya
|Mallakhamb
|Jaspal Rana
|Shooting
|Kuldeep Kumar Handoo
|Wushu
|Gaurav Khanna
|Para Badminton
Winners of Dhyan Chand Award
|Player
|Sport
|Kuldip Singh Bhullar
|Athletics
|Jincy Philips
|Athletics
|Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe
|Badminton
|Trupti Murgunde
|Badminton
|N Usha
|Boxing
|Lakha Singh
|Boxing
|Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu
|Football
|Ajit Singh
|Hockey
|Manpreet Singh
|Kabaddi
|J Ranjith Kumar
|Para Athletics
|Satyaprakash Tiwari
|Para Badminton
|Manjeet Singh
|Rowing
|Sachin Nag
|Swimming
|Nandan P Bal
|Tennis
|Netarpal Hooda
|Wrestling