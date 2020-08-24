Former Olympic sprinter Chris Donaldson has joined Kolkata Knight Riders as strength and conditioning coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Donaldson represented New Zealand in the 1996 and 2000 Olympics, besides competing in the 1998 and 2006 Commonwealth Games. He was part of the 4x100m relay team that still holds the national record and post-retirement, he oversaw the New Zealand cricket team for eight years.

Donaldson is helping KKR players remain in shape by giving them “bedroom-workout routine” tips through group video calls.

“I can’t ask the players to do what I can’t do, right? So while I can’t do the exercises as well as them, I certainly try to put in an effort,” KKR head coach Brendon McCullum said on their official website on Monday.

“I’ve also heard that the shirts this year - practice shirts and coach’s shirts - are going to be very, very tight. So, I need to make sure that I am not too fat as we get into the season,” the former New Zealand skipper quipped.

“The guys are now getting to know him. There have been some unbelievable workouts he has given everyone to do. They are hard, and if you haven’’t worked out for a while, you can’t do it.

“Sore bodies for a couple of days...But it’s amazing and very, very helpful for all the boys in this time of staying indoors.”