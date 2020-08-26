Lionel Messi dropped a bombshell on the footballing world when it was confirmed on Tuesday that he has informed Barcelona that he wants to “unilaterally” terminate his contract with the Spanish giants.

This move confirmed a decision that seemed a long time coming given the deteriorating relationship between the player and club management.

Lawyers for the Argentina star sent Barca a fax in which they announced Messi’s desire to rescind his contract by triggering a release clause that would allow him to leave on a free transfer. However, the club maintains the clause expired in June and he remains under contract until the end of the 2021 season and there seems to be a tussle brewing between the two parties over it.

The 33-year-old seemed to take the decision to leave the only club he has played for after Barcelona suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals in Lisbon earlier this month. The captain had already taken a swipe at the team after Barcelona let their La Liga advantage slip to Real Madrid last month.

Only human: Beware, Barcelona and fans – Lionel Messi’s frustrations are at a tipping point

The news, out late on Tuesday, took social media by storm as it became the top trend. Other sports teams joined in the speculation over where the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will go next.

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol and current striker Luis Suarez seemed to all but confirm the departure as well with their ambiguous tweets.

👏👏 — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) August 25, 2020

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the news of Messi wanting to leave Barcelona

Things are about to get very Messi — Twitter Sports (@TwitterSports) August 25, 2020

If Messi is to leave @FCBarcelona by activating a release clause, then I hope the club try to help, not hinder him. He’s been fiercely loyal and their greatest ever player. It would be terribly sad if it finished with a fight between the player and the club. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 25, 2020

Most consequential sports fax since Michael Jordan announced: "I'm back." Top Argentine sources reporting Lionel Messi has informed Barcelona he is leaving the club. https://t.co/efQOyVndLJ — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) August 25, 2020

Being confirmed that Barcelona are now preparing a legal reply to Messi's fax today https://t.co/bFYPjFH6Qe — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) August 25, 2020

Lionel Messi is actually leaving Barcelona. This is a whole other level of pain. I'm not ready for this. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 25, 2020

Lionel Messi in Europe's top five divisions since 2017-18:



❍ Most goals

❍ Most assists

❍ Most goals from outside the box

❍ Most direct free-kicks scored

❍ Most take-ons completed

❍ Most big chances created

❍ Most through balls

❍ Most final ⅓ passes



You get the idea. pic.twitter.com/lXqxwuqMqf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 25, 2020

Time for Barcelona to choose between Messi and Bartomeu. Well played Lionel! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 25, 2020

Just heard Frank Lampard is now in for #messi

Some window this if Lamps pulls this off !! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 25, 2020

Good thing for Barcelona is that Koeman has shown he can deal with club legends departing when Everton lost Tony Hibbert and Leon Osman in the same summer — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) August 25, 2020

In reality, this is either a power play by Messi, or he has talked to Guardiola and is ready for a new challenge with City in the EPL. They are the only two realistic scenarios. 📰 — Bryan Byrne (@SoccerCleats101) August 25, 2020

Also if Barcelona will insist to keep him and not considering his ‘free transfer clause’ as valid also right now because it was expired on June, Leo Messi will tell again to the board that he wants to leave the club. He wants to change. The battle is on. 🔴🇦🇷 #FCB #Messi #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2020

Barca fans gathered outside the Camp Nou to show their support for Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/aqYQHzRSEU — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 25, 2020

La afición del Barça lo tiene claro entre Messi y Bartomeu. Cánticos de “BARTOMEU DIMISIÓN” ahora en las puertas de las oficinas del Barça en el Camp Nou #fcb #fcblive pic.twitter.com/xNjsYhPYQp — David Ibáñez (@DavidIbanez5) August 25, 2020

He arrived to Barcelona as a young kid with dreams of titles and making history.



He won titles and made history.



He had dreams of becoming a legend and finishing his career at Barça.



He became a legend, but one man ruined his one last dream..



Thank you, Lionel Messi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YMnS5LbuEo — mx (Messi FC) (@MessiMX10i) August 25, 2020

If Barcelona sell Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic this summer, Ronald Koeman will be the only one left at the Nou Camp who has scored in a Champions League final. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 25, 2020

There was some humour to also be found in the whole situation as well

Of course Levy, Messi and he's 33 are all trending on Twitter right now. What a place. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) August 25, 2020

Way Messi has asked to leave feels pretty old school. Barcelona say Messi sent a “burofax” asking to leave the club. I had to google “burofax”. It is a real thing. — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) August 25, 2020

The Barcelona board right now: pic.twitter.com/pQcW4mbNyO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 25, 2020

Messi. Go to Napoli. It'll really annoy Maradona. Go on. — Andrew Allen (@AAllenSport) August 25, 2020

Luis Suárez outside the Camp Nou just now. https://t.co/4vtM1DvUt9 pic.twitter.com/ID8McVqTjX — Euan McTear (@emctear) August 25, 2020

Football twitter trying to figure out which club Messi will go to.#Messi pic.twitter.com/Gg57kN5DrT — What's your spaghetti policy here? (@itsViraj07) August 25, 2020

The rest of the sporting world got in line as well

who did this 😂



but also FYI Messi, @SanAntonioFC is undefeated 👀 https://t.co/EWaiG2v6OY pic.twitter.com/xK2poypK7l — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 25, 2020

Apparently this Messi guy is pretty good. pic.twitter.com/rdZenfRSrg — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 25, 2020