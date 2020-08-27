Shareef Abdur-Rahim, president of the NBA’s G League, believes India’s Princepal Singh can reach the top in the sport of basketball. The 19-year-old, an NBA Academy graduate, was signed on to play in the G League last month.

Princepal is the first NBA Academy graduate to sign with the NBA G League and first NBA Academy India graduate to sign a professional contract. The 6 ft 10 in forward from Punjab will train and compete alongside the new G League team featuring elite youth prospects like Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, Kai Sotto and Jonathan Kuminga.

The NBA G League, described as NBA’s official minor league, gives top young prospects a chance to begin their professional careers while receiving mentorship and life-skills training. Five-time NBA champion Brian Shaw will serve as head coach of Select Team, which will be unaffiliated with any existing NBA G League franchise or NBA team.

“In NBA, scouts are intrigued by young talent. We build the skills and fundamentals, and create a foundation that players in the long term. I think this is a great opportunity for Princepal,” said Abdur-Rahim in an online media interaction.

“I know that there will be unbelievable scouting opportunities with this team, not only the games but even during practice sessions. With this team, Princepal will be with several other highly-talented prospects that are expected to go high in the 2021 NBA draft. We will also ensure that these players get the attention they need on and off the court.”

Princepal, who started his journey at the Ludhiana Basketball Academy, joined the NBA Academy India in 2017. He then joined the Global Academy in Canberra, Australia, in November 2018 and has been taking big strides towards fulfilling his dream of playing in the NBA.

During his time in the NBA Academy program, Princepal participated in high-profile international basketball events, including Basketball Without Borders Asia 2018, BWB Global 2018 and the NBA Global Camp 2018. He also represented India in international competitions as part of the Indian Men’s Senior National Team.

“All players have a different journey and they get different opportunities. In the case of Princepal, we will have the opportunity to have a direct approach. Many times in our league, the teams will have different priorities. We will take a direct interest in Princepal’s growth. He has shown dedication and work ethic to succeed. We are really hopeful, excited and optimistic about his development here,” said Abdur-Rahim.