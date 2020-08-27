NBA players voted to resume the post-season on Thursday, a day after a boycott by the Milwaukee Bucks forced the league to halt the playoffs and left the campaign hanging in the balance, reports said.

ESPN and The Athletic reported that players attending a meeting in Orlando had agreed to resume the playoffs, although games scheduled for Thursday would be postponed.

The decision followed a day of tumult in the NBA on Wednesday, when the Bucks refused to play their first round game against the Orlando Magic. Sporting events had come to a halt across USA to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

The NBA later postponed the entire slate of Wednesday fixtures following the Bucks’ no-show.

At a players meeting late on Wednesday, the powerhouse Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers voted to abandon the season.

The Lakers’ LeBron James and Clippers star Kawhi Leonard both spoke in favor of ending the playoffs.

However, The Athletic reported that the Lakers and Clippers had changed course at Thursday’s meeting, with the two teams said to be “on board” with a resumption.

James had on Wednesday tweeted angrily over the shooting of Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by police as he got into a car containing his three children.

“WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT,” James wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, James renewed calls for action against racial inequality and social injustice.

“Change doesn’t happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW!” James wrote on Twitter, urging people to vote in upcoming US elections.

‘Athletes using platforms for good means so much’: Reactions to US sport boycott in BLM protest

Osaka agrees to play

In New York, Japan’s Naomi Osaka reversed her decision to withdraw from the WTA Western & Southern Open semi-finals on Thursday, saying she will now play the match that has been rearranged for Friday.

The two-time Grand Slam champion said in a statement on Wednesday that she had pulled out of her last-four clash with Belgium’s Elise Mertens in protest at the police shooting of black man Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

However, after WTA and ATP chiefs announced a suspension of play at the tournament following anger over Blake’s shooting, Osaka said she has now changed her mind.

“As you know, I pulled out of the tournament yesterday in support of racial injustice and continued police violence,” Osaka said in a statement first reported by Britain’s The Guardian and The New York Times.

“I was (and am) ready and prepared to concede the match to my opponent.

“However, after my announcement and lengthy consultation with the WTA and USTA, I have agreed at their request to play on Friday.

“They offered to postpone all matches until Friday and in my mind that brings more attention to the movement. I want to thank the WTA and the tournament for their support.”

In her statement on Wednesday, Osaka had said she was not ready to play tennis following the Blake shooting.

“Before I am an athlete, I am a black woman. And as a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis,” Osaka said.

“I don’t expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction.”

(With AFP inputs)