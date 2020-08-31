Seasoned batsman Suresh Raina will realise what he is missing out on by skipping the Indian Premier League and his absence won’t have an impact on the Chennai Super Kings, team owner N Srinivasan has said.

In an interview with Outlook magazine, Srinivasan shared his views on Raina’s sudden decision to leave the CSK team in the United Arab Emirates and head back to India. The 75-year-old said that CSK were confident of their chances in the 13th edition of the IPL despite the departure of their highest run-getter.

“The season has not begun yet and Raina will certainly realise what he is missing and certainly all the money he is going to lose,” Srinivasan, a former BCCI and International Cricket Council chief, was quoted as saying.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had confirmed on Friday that Raina had left the team and flown back to India due to “personal reasons”. While the cricketer hasn’t commented on the reasons for his exit from IPL 2020, it has been learnt that a tragedy in his family may have played a part in his decision.

Raina has been a prolific run-scorer for CSK from the very first season of the IPL in 2008. The three-time champions had retained the left-handed batsman for Rs 11 crore in 2018.

CSK have faced a number of setbacks in the buildup to IPL 2020, with 13 members of their unit – including two players – testing positive for Covid-19 in the UAE.

Team owner Srinivasan, however, is unfazed by Raina’s absence and said that he has spoken to captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has assured him that everything is under control in the UAE.

“I spoke to MS and he has assured me that even if the numbers go up, there was nothing to worry,” said Srinivasan. “He spoke to the players through a Zoom call and asked them to remain safe. You really don’t know who is a passive carrier. I have got a solid captain. Dhoni is simply unfazed by anything. That is giving everyone in the team a lot of confidence.”