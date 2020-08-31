Odisha FC signed Brazilian striker Diego Maurício on a one-year contract ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League.

The 29-year-old striker has the experience of playing in Brazil having made 54 appearances for Flamengo. Recently, he plied his trade in Asia, spending two seasons in South Korea.

He made his senior club debut for Brazil’s Flamengo in 2010 where he linked up with football legend, Ronaldinho. He has played for other Brazilian teams like Sport Club do Recife, Bragantino and Centro Sportivo Alagoano. The Rio de Janeiro-born forward was part of Brazil’s talented U-20 squad and played in a team that boasted of superstars like Phillipe Coutinho, Casemiro, Oscar, Felipe Anderson, Firmino and the mercurial Neymar.

He has also travelled around the world playing in South Korea for Busan IPark and Gangwon FC, Saudi Arabia for Al Qadisiyah, Portugal for Vitoria FC, Russia for FC Spartak Vladikavkaz and China for Shijiazhuang Ever Bright FC.

Odisha’s new coach Stuart Baxter felt the addition will be a major boost for his side’s hopes of making the semi-finals.

“We are delighted to secure the services of Diego. He is a player who can both combine with his teammates and also create chances on his own. When he gets to know the squad he will be a major asset for us,” he said.

Diego said he has arrived in India with an aim to win and the ISL trophy is on his wishlist.

“I am very excited to have joined Odisha FC and I look forward to working with Coach Stuart Baxter. I have heard and read a lot of interesting things about the young Indian players at Odisha FC, the Juggernauts and India as a country. This project excites me a lot and I am coming with the aim to win the league,” he said.

The ISL will be played behind closed doors at three venues in Goa this season and will begin November.