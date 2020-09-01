Inter Milan and Atalanta will both make a delayed start to the new Serie A season because of their European campaigns in August, the Italian league said on Tuesday.

The first day of the new season will take place on the weekend of September 19-20 but Inter and Atalanta will both start a week later.

The 2019-’20 season, disrupted by the coronavirus crisis, did not end until August 12 for Atalanta who lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Atalanta announced that three players had tested positive for the coronavirus when they resumed training on Monday.

Inter, who were in action until August 21 when they were defeated by Sevilla in the Europa League final, only resume training next week.

The full schedule for the 2020-21 season is to be released by the league on Wednesday.