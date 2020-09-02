Serena Williams won her first match since the return of tennis in straight sets as she started her US Open campaign on Tuesday.
The third-seeded American, who is looking for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, overcame the loss of her first service game in the opening set to power past Kristie Ahn 7-5, 6-3 in a virtually empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.
In the process, the 38-year-old broke yet another tennis record. With her 102nd win she overtook fellow American legend Chris Evert’s streak of most singles match wins at the US Open, male or female. Evert and Williams hold the joint record for most US Open singles titles.
The two are the only players to have more than 100 wins at the Grand Slam in New York. However, Williams will have a chance to increase her number further as she progresses at this year’s second Slam.
US Open, day 2 women’s roundup: Serena wins, Venus’ earliest exit, Clijsters comeback cut short
Venus Williams, who broke Martina Navratilova’s Open Era record for most US Open appearances with her 22nd main draw, has 79 singles match wins to her name. However, the 40-year-old bowed out of the US Open in the opening round for the first time in her professional career, losing in straight sets to 20th seed Karolina Muchova.
On Tuesday, Serena Williams took a few games to get into the swing of things, giving up her serve early on with a double fault. But once she was in her groove there was no stopping her. She smashed 13 aces and got the better of Ahn in one hour and 21 minutes.
Serena will play Margarita Gasparyan in the second round.
Here’s a look at the top five players with most career wins at the US Open:
Most singles match win at the US Open
|Player
|Number
|Serena Williams
|102*
|Chris Evert
|101
|Jimmy Connors
|98
|Martina Navratilova
|89
|Roger Federer
|89