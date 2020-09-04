Chennai Super Kings off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has pulled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League which will be played in the United Arab Emirates.

“I have pulled out of IPL due to personal reasons,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by PTI.

“I have informed the CSK management about my decision to pull out of this year’s IPL. I have decided to take a break due to personal reasons in these difficult times. I expect that everyone would respect my need for privacy.”

I have pulled out of IPL due to personal reasons: Harbhajan Singh tells PTI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 4, 2020

Harbhajan also put put a tweet announcing his decision. “Dear friends, I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons,” he wrote.

“These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL.”

Dear Friends

I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL

Stay safe and Jai Hind — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2020

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan put out a statement saying the franchise supports Harbhajan in his decision.

“Harbhajan Singh informed us he won’t be available due to personal reasons. Team Chennai Super Kings is supportive of his decision and stands by him and his family during these testing times,” said Viswanathan

Harbhajan Singh informed us he won’t be available due to personal reasons. Team Chennai Super Kings is supportive of his decision and stands by him and his family during these testing times.



KS Viswanathan

CEO — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 4, 2020

Harbhajan joins Suresh Raina, who pulled-out of the tournament citing the same reasons.

While Raina traveled with the team to the UAE before returning home, Harbhajan has been in India all this while.

The 40-year-old off-spinner, who has been a part of CSK for the past two years, is currently in Jalandhar with his family and requested privacy. The IPL starts on September 19 in the UAE after being moved out of India due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Three-time champions CSK have faced a number of setbacks in the buildup to IPL 2020, with 13 members of their unit, including two players, testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

CSK had arrived in the UAE along with defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on August 21. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his men are scheduled to have their first training session on Friday.