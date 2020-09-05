On Friday night, Lionel Messi ended speculation about his future by announcing that he will stay at Barcelona, just days after expressing desire to leave the club.

But there was so much more to his announcement, done via an interview with football website Goal.

Messi, who has been at the Catalan club for 20 years after he signed as a junior footballer, had become fed up with the club’s board and the way it was run in the last few years. He made sure that his decision to stay did not sweep those issues under the carpet.

The Argentine’s frustration reached the tipping point after Barcelona surrendered the La Liga to Real Madrid and were humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

However, Barcelona were adamant that Messi could only leave if a club could pay his $833 million release clause and that left him with no choice but to stay put.

There were disputes about a clause in Messi’s contract that would allow him to leave for free at the end of the season, but with the previous season getting extended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his clause expired in June when the previous season was still ongoing.

With Messi deciding against entering a legal battle with Barcelona, he announced his decision stay at the club for the upcoming season.

💙❤️ Leo #Messi: “I will give it my all. My love for Barça will never change.” pic.twitter.com/xBh29dTqpr — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 4, 2020

For the first time since the Bayern Munich defeat, Barça talk about Messi on their social media handles. https://t.co/aon54ZpKDu — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 4, 2020

I've just read Messi's full interview. I just want to say one thing: Messi is a million times more of a culé than the so called fans who go around questionning his loyalty, dedication and love for this club. I'm actually ashamed to have them associated with the Barça fanbase. — adil (@Barca19stats) September 4, 2020

Chelsea let Hazard leave. Arsenal let Henry leave. Manchester United let Ronaldo leave.



Shame Barcelona can't do the same for Messi. Holding a player hostage who has done so much for your club is a disgrace.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) September 4, 2020

Messi interview on @goal is excellent & begs the question how on earth Bartomeu’s Barça regime survives. ‘There has been no project for a long time. They juggle & cover holes as things go by’ — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) September 4, 2020

Reading Messi’s interview is just making me really really sad.



Bartomeu using his love for the club into forcing him to stay against his will, to stay in an uncompetitive team, a depressed, confused structure after promising him he could leave anytime.



Messi deserved better😢 — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) September 4, 2020

If you question Messi's loyalty, leadership & captaincy after he put the club ahead of his own happiness by chosing to not take it to court & also publicly called out Bartomeu's poor management of the club & his lies, then you clearly have a brain cell deficit.



Te amo capitán❤ pic.twitter.com/JHpVTW1Sqq — sm (@TacticoModerno) September 4, 2020

Messi has gone full blast on Bartomeu. This is as vocal as he has ever been. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 4, 2020

Messi will leave Barcelona for €0 next Summer. Take your €100m quietly, like Madrid did with Ronaldo. But no. The club knows Messi-dependence is real. — Ovie (@OvieO) September 4, 2020

So basically only Covid has kept one more year Messi at Barcelona — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) September 4, 2020

Bartomeu didn't allow Messi to leave cuz he didn't want to be remembered as the president who allowed the greatest player of all time to leave but after this he will be remembered as the worst president of all time — Rohit #FreeMessi (@MessiFC10i) September 4, 2020

Messi didn't take Barcelona to court because he realised there was no way he'd have gotten a ruling to leave for free. You can believe whatever else you want. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) September 4, 2020

Lionel Messi to his Barcelona teammates... 😂pic.twitter.com/TMGg53loBM — bettingpro (@bettingpro) September 4, 2020

Messi this season at Barcelona after being held against his will: pic.twitter.com/lNP55ZZm2b — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) September 4, 2020

Somebody get The Last Dance crew to follow Messi this season. — Cesar Hernandez (@cesarhfutbol) September 4, 2020

I interpret all of Messi’s actions and words from the beginning of this saga as an attempt to make big changes at Barca.



I don’t think he ever intended to leave the club even aside from fact financially it’s almost impossible for him to change teams now anyway — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) September 4, 2020

Barcelona are making a signing in the next few days. Messi demolishing Bartomeu needs to be covered up as soon as possible. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) September 4, 2020

If Messi went the MJ route ... pic.twitter.com/seFCAM8Omm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 4, 2020

If Messi stays silent they call him a coward, if Messi speaks out they call him a dictator. No winning for him anyway, his haters always run with whatever narrative possible — tag (@mxdric) September 4, 2020

“So Messi ended up staying and we went on to sign Thiago from Bayern to go back to back in the Premier league” pic.twitter.com/KoOETO5zhO — Natasha (@tashaaa2000) September 4, 2020

Messi's not staying. He's being held hostage. — total Barça (@totalBarca) September 4, 2020

This part is brutal. “And the truth is that there has been no project or anything for a long time, they juggle and cover holes as things go by." Messi destroying Bartomeu — Andy West (@andywest01) September 4, 2020

Lionel Messi has my biggest respect.



He was so honest with everything, he could’ve gone to court against them and possibly won but didn’t want to do that to the club. Wanted a new challenge and it was taken from him. — Mod (@CFCMod_) September 4, 2020

