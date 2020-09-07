Novak Djokovic’s unbeaten 2020 streak came to an end when he was dramatically disqualified from the US Open on Sunday. The tournament favourite was defaulted for hitting a lines judge with a ball during his last-16 match, sending shock waves through the tennis world.

The world No 1 apologised for hitting the ball in anger after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spain’s unseeded Pablo Carreno Busta inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. He had needed medical treatment a little earlier.

Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her full toss in the throat. The official cried out and began gasping for air as she collapsed to the ground.

Watch: World No 1 Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open 2020 after hitting line judge with ball



Djokovic rushed over to her to check if she was okay and after a few minutes she got up and walked off the court looking dazed.

Djokovic then pleaded his case with the tournament referee Soeren Friemel but the umpire then declared that Carreno Busta had won by default.

He went then directly to his car and left the Flushing Meadows site in New York without speaking to reporters. Djokovic, 33, later posted an apology on Instagram.

The incident was hotly debated on social media with reactions ranging from the incident being unfair on him to those saying the rules are rules. Several former players weighed in as well, all agreeing that the rules on the matter are clear.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted:

The incident

#USOpen



At the end of the 11th game in the first set, #Djokovic was broken by Carreno Busta. Just a couple of points before that the world No 1 had received treatment on his left shoulder. After his serve was broken, Djokovic tapped the behind & it ended up hitting an official. pic.twitter.com/8VleciaeF8 — The Field (@thefield_in) September 6, 2020

This @albello55 photo of the aftermath is worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/z1L6aaYYgV — Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) September 6, 2020

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the #USOpen after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball Sunday. pic.twitter.com/TTstxZB2Jw — ESPN (@espn) September 6, 2020

According to the Grand Slam Rulebook, it was indeed up to the officials on court.



They chose not to apply the Point Penalty Schedule, meaning they deemed it a Major Offence of 'Aggravated Behaviour.'



Therefore, default#usopen pic.twitter.com/7kiCtLFFPN — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) September 6, 2020

The reactions

Here are my thoughts on the Novak Djokovic default.



First I hope the line judge is okay.



The rule is the rule. It is unfortunate for everyone involved, but in this specific situation the default was the right call. #USOpen — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 6, 2020

Unbelievable what just happened on the court at the @usopen - Novak Djokovic defaulted for inadvertently but stupidly hitting a lineswoman in the throat with a ball and the officials had no choice but to default. Wow…#sad

Glad the woman is ok- we must do better than that. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 6, 2020

In some ways this is a fitting moment in Djokovic's 2020, which has dominated by a debate over whether one should be responsible for the negative outcomes of carelessness and reckless behavior despite having only "good intentions."#USOpen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 6, 2020

LET ME SAY THIS LOUDLY! Anyone who blames the lines lady for the default of Novak..... STOP! The lady had NOTHING to do with the default! Repeat! Nothing!!! Ok!!!! ITS A RULE! There was NOOOOO WIGGLE ROOM ON THIS! NONE!! — Rennae Stubbs (@rennaestubbs) September 7, 2020

Do note that PCB had played a terrific set which was, if not the proximate cause, a contributing factor.... — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) September 6, 2020

Now let's talk about how players hitting balls at the back stop, out the stands, in anger (or annoyance) is ALWAYS dangerous and should ALWAYS be given a warning. — Chanda Rubin (@Chanda_Rubin) September 7, 2020

Unbelievable that @DjokerNole has been defaulted. This was the correct decision under the rules regardless of intent or not. Novak should have stayed for the press conference & apologise. We must take responsibility for our actions no matter how difficult the situation is. — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) September 6, 2020

The craziest part is if this incident had happened in any other court apart from Ashe or Armstrong, No default would have happened as all other courts have electronic calling and no linesman. #novakdjokovic #USOpen — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) September 6, 2020

Swap me for jokers incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’ how many years would I be banned for? — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 6, 2020

Djokovic acts in "frustration" but Serena is "dramatic"



Double standard much? https://t.co/uQBDynGE9F — Kelsey Trainor (@ktrain_11) September 6, 2020

"there's no way Novak Djokovic can possibly look any worse this year"



Djokovic:pic.twitter.com/lNakdpAxDD — Eoin Sheahan (@EoinSheahan) September 6, 2020

The drama created a unique opportunity

There will be a new men's Grand Slam champion at this year's #USOpen after Novak Djokovic is defaulted from the tournament.



Could this year in tennis get more dramatic?!



😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 — Live Tennis (@livetennis) September 6, 2020