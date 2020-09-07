Novak Djokovic’s unbeaten 2020 streak came to an end when he was dramatically disqualified from the US Open on Sunday. The tournament favourite was defaulted for hitting a lines judge with a ball during his last-16 match, sending shock waves through the tennis world.
The world No 1 apologised for hitting the ball in anger after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spain’s unseeded Pablo Carreno Busta inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. He had needed medical treatment a little earlier.
Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her full toss in the throat. The official cried out and began gasping for air as she collapsed to the ground.
Watch: World No 1 Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open 2020 after hitting line judge with ball
Djokovic rushed over to her to check if she was okay and after a few minutes she got up and walked off the court looking dazed.
Djokovic then pleaded his case with the tournament referee Soeren Friemel but the umpire then declared that Carreno Busta had won by default.
He went then directly to his car and left the Flushing Meadows site in New York without speaking to reporters. Djokovic, 33, later posted an apology on Instagram.
The incident was hotly debated on social media with reactions ranging from the incident being unfair on him to those saying the rules are rules. Several former players weighed in as well, all agreeing that the rules on the matter are clear.
