The Indian challenge came to an end at the US Open with the quarterfinal loss for Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov in the men’s doubles event in New York on Monday.

Bopanna (doubles rank 37) and Shapovalov (doubles rank 45) lost 5-7, 5-7 to Dutch player Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania’s Horea Tecau in the last-eight match which lasted one hour and 26 minutes on Monday.

While both pairs were unseeded, the Indian-Canadian combo had beaten the sixth seeds in the previous round while their opponents upset the top seeds in the round of 16.

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost their serve once in each set and could not convert the only break chance that came their way in the second set. The Indian was the one who was broken on serve, both times in the 12th game of the respective sets.

Shapovalov will now turn his attention to the men’s singles quarter-final where he takes on Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

It was Bopanna’s best performance at a Slam since he made the quarterfinals at both the US Open and the French Open in 2018.

Here are the detailed stats from the quarter-final that was a superbly contested affair:

The other Indians in contention, Divij Sharan and Sumit Nagal, had already exited from the tournament following defeats in their respective events.

Nagal became the first Indian to win a singles match at a Major in seven years before losing to Dominic Thiem in the second round.

