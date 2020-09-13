US Open 2020, women’s singles final live updates: Naomi Osaka takes on Victoria Azarenka
Follow live updates of the US Open 2020 women’s singles final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka.
First set, Osaka 1-3* Azarenka: The rallies are starting to lengthen as both players find their feet. A good point at 3-15 that Azarenka takes after moving Osaka side to side. And then a big “come on” with a superb forehand down the line winner. Another solid service game by the unseeded veteran.
First set, Osaka 1-2* Azarenka: Better from the 2018 champion. Steady shots, better serves and a nice crosscourt forehand winner in that game. She gets on board with a hold at 15.
First set, Osaka 0-2* Azarenka: And Azarenka consolidates the break of serve with an easy hold at love. Osaka’s radar is not quite going yet.
First set, Osaka 0-1* Azarenka: Well, well. We start with a break of serve. Nerves for Osaka, as she doesn’t get her serving radar right. She goes down 15-40, saves one break point but then sends a forehand long as Azarenka takes the early lead.
01.46 pm: Osaka to serve. Here we go.
01.42 am: Osaka said she hoped to wear seven different masks during the US Open with names of seven different victims of racial injustice. And she has had the chance to do just that. So much respect for what she has done with the platform she has been given.
01.39 am: The players are making their way out in the middle. First is Azarenka, two-time finalist at US Open who is yet to win the title here in New York. Next is Osaka, who won her first Major at this very venue in 2018.
01.28 am: The excitement is building ahead of the final.
01.26 am: If the semi-finals that these two women won were any indication, we are in for a high-quality final. Both players had to dig deep to find a way through to the title clash.
01.25 am: Hello and welcome to live updates of the 2020 US Open 2020 women’s singles final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka. This is Vinayakk Mohanarangan and along with my colleague Zenia D’Cunha, we will bring you live updates from what promises to be a cracking final.
Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka will both be looking to capture a third Grand Slam title when they clash in the final of the behind-closed-doors US Open. But the similarities between the two end there.
For Osaka, the fourth seed, it would be a third tennis major trophy in two years. For Azarenka, a former world number one, it would be a first since 2013.
It’s a matchup between one of the game’s young stars, going from strength to strength, and a veteran whose career is rejuvenated after off-the-court struggles.
Buckle in for the ride, it promises to be a thrilling one.