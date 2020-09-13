Rajasthan Royals have announced that Shane Warne will be its team mentor for the upcoming season of the IPL. The Australian who was the franchise’s brand ambassador will also continue to do that role for a second year running.

“As a team mentor, Shane will work alongside head coach Andrew McDonald. He has been teammates with Andrew McDonald from 2003-07 for Victoria. He will also join up with Zubin Bharucha, Head of Cricket at Rajasthan Royals, who was with Warne during the inaugural season and together won the tournament back in 2008,” read a statement from the Royals.

Warne who was captain of the franchise when they won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, their only success in the competition so far, said he was delighted to be more involved in the franchise.

“It’s always a great feeling to be back with Royals, my team, my family. It’s exciting to be working across all elements of this franchise that I love,” he said.

This season I am looking forward to working as a Team Mentor and joining up with an excellent backroom staff in Zubin Bharucha and Andrew McDonald. Hopefully, we can have a successful season and achieve big things in the coming months,” added Warne.

The legendary leg-spinner who celebrates his 51st birthday on Sunday was with the franchise for three years from 2008 to 2011.

The Royals have reached the just three times since winning the trophy in 2008. However, all those three occasions were in the last five years when the franchise has shown signs of challenging for the honour.

In 2019, however, Rajasthan Royals failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished seventh in the table.

However, with the likes of Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in their ranks, the Royals will hope for an improved performance this term.