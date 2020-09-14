US Open 2020, men’s singles final live updates: Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev seek first Major
Updates of the US Open 2020 men’s singles final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev.
Live updates
Thiem 2-6, 1-3 Zverev
Thiem misses out on a big opportunity. Zverev was down 0-30 on his serve but managed to win three points in a row before sealing the game after a couple of deuce. Two doubles faults from Zverev in that game. He missed a couple of volleys too but Thiem still couldn’t break.
Thiem 2-6, 1-2 Zverev
Zverev breaks! He is on fire at the moment! A stunning forehand down-the-line winner from him at 103 mph. His seventh FH winner so far. Thiem is just not finding his range. He will have to change something. Quickly. He’s still returning from way back and is well behind the baseline in rallies as well.
Thiem 2-6, 1-1 Zverev
Zverev holds to love! The fifth seed is not taking his foot off the gas. Gets his fifth ace of the match.
Thiem 2-6, 1-0 Zverev
Thiem survives an early break in the second set! Was down a break but somehow managed to close it out. He is struggling to find rhythm, though. Zverev would want to drive home the advantage and strike again.
First set, Thiem 2-6 Zverev
Zverev wins the first set with his fourth ace of the match! No disrespect to the German but this is not the scoreline many would’ve predicted at the start. Zverev has been quite brilliant so far. His first serve is 74% and he’s attacking by rushing to the net smartly. Thiem will have to forget this set happened. There are no indications if the heel injury he sustained in the semi-final is troubling him. But he’ll have to break the shackles soon.
First set, Thiem 2-5 Zverev
ZVEREV BREAKS AGAIN! Dominic Thiem is just not feeling it at the moment. Two double faults by him in that game. Credit to Zverev for not giving an inch but this is not the Thiem we’ve seen so far in the tournament. The first set is turning out to be like the first set in the women’s final last night. One way traffic. Zverev will serve for the opener now.
First set, Thiem 2-4 Zverev
Another quick hold for Zverev. His first serve percentage is a staggering 85 at the moment. He is moving to the net with purpose as well. Time running out for Thiem to save this set.
First set, Thiem 2-3 Zverev
Much better from Thiem. Wins a lengthy exchange before hitting winners to either side of Zverev. He was down 0-30 but managed to win the game despite Zverev getting to deuce. Both players are striking the ball well. We could have plenty of brutal rallies tonight.
First set, Thiem 1-3 Zverev
It is all Alexander Zverev at the moment! He consolidates the break with an easy hold. Well, he is making it look easy right now. Big first serves, big second serves (as he has been doing consistently in the tournament), and confidence overall from Zverev.
First set, Thiem 1-2 Zverev
Zverev gets the first break of the match! Nervy game from Thiem. Zverev starts off with a confident volley, before Thiem hits a double fault and a shank to go down 15-40. Zverev then closes out the game by approaching the net again and drawing an error. The fifth seed said before the match that he needed to start strong and he has done just that.
First set, Thiem 1-1 Zverev
Zverev’s forehand (the weaker of his two sides) looking good in the early exchanges as he hits another winner. A couple of 135 mph serves as well in that game as the German holds without any fuss.
First set, Thiem 1-0 Zverev
Zverev gets a confidence-boosting inside-in forehand winner but Thiem gets a comfortable hold to start proceedings on Ashe.
1:46 am:
The players are ready. Dominic Thiem to serve. Let’s go!
1:42 am:
It’s second seed Thiem up against fifth seed Zverev. Both players have long been seen as the future of men’s tennis and today, one of them is going to win his first Grand Slam title. Thiem, at 27, is in his fourth Major final, while 23-year-old Zverev is playing his first.
1:40 am:
Thiem in his pre-match interview: “Hope we can play a great match. I will give it my everything. I’m expecting an open match, like we had at the Australian Open earlier this year. May the better player win.”
1:38 am:
Zverev in his pre-match interview: “This is going to be the toughest match of the tournament for me. I’m going to have to start faster than I have in the earlier rounds. Don’t think Dominic is going to give me time. Excited and looking forward to play.”
1:35 am:
Alexander Zverev’s road to the 2020 US Open men’s singles final:
SF: Pablo Carreno Busta 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
QF: Borna Coric 1-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3
R4: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 6-2, 6-1
R3: Adrian Mannarino 6-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2
R2: Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2
R1: Kevin Anderson 7-6, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5
1:30 am:
Dominic Thiem’s road to the 2020 US Open men’s singles final:
SF: Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6, 7-6
QF: Alex de Minaur 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
R4: Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6, 6-1, 6-1
R3: Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3
R2: Sumit Nagal 6-3, 6-3, 6-2
R1: Jaume Munar 7-6, 6-3 (ret)
1:28 am: Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev are all set to step into the Arthur Ashe Stadium in search of their first Grand Slam title.
The two players have faced each other 9 times in their careers, with Thiem leading 7-2. More importantly, Thiem has won their last three meetings:
Australian Open (2020): 3-6, 6-4 7-6(3), 7-6(4)
ATP Finals (2019): 7-5, 6-3
French Open (2018): 6-4, 6-2, 6-1
1:15 am: Hello everyone and welcome to the live blog of the US Open 2020 men’s singles final live blog. This is Aditya Chaturvedi and I will be joined by Zenia D’Cunha as we bring you updates from the second Major final of 2020. It promises to be a historic one, irrespective of how it ends.
Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev are both looking to bag a breakthrough first Grand Slam title when they face off behind closed doors in the US Open final on Sunday.
It will be the 27-year-old Thiem’s fourth major tennis final and his second in a row after reaching the last-two in Australia this year, while Zverev, 23, is playing his first.
Thiem joked after his straight-sets semi-final victory over Daniil Medvedev that if he loses, he might have to contact a multiple-Slam winner who lost four finals before winning his first, and then going on to win two more.
“If I win, I have my first. If not, I probably have to call Andy Murray (about) how it is with zero,” the Austrian said ahead of the showdown inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Sunday’s showpiece brings to a close a US Open unlike any other – the coronavirus pandemic meant no fans have been allowed into Flushing Meadows and players have been tested for COVID-19 regularly.
This year’s field at the Billie Jean King US National Tennis Center in New York was also depleted by the absence of Swiss legend Roger Federer and defending champion Rafael Nadal.
The tournament was also blown wide open by the disqualification of world number one and heavy favorite Novak Djokovic in the last 16 for hitting a line judge with the ball.
It means the 2020 US Open will crown a first-time Grand Slam champion for the first time since Croatian Marin Cilic won at Flushing Meadows in 2014.
It also means a Grand Slam champion other than Djokovic, Nadal or Federer for the first time since Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka won the third of his majors at the 2016 US Open.
For Thiem, also a runner-up at the French Open in 2018 and 2019, it is a golden opportunity to clinch that elusive first Slam title.
“It’s the biggest goal and also the biggest dream I have in my tennis career since a few years,” said Thiem, who lost in five sets to Djokovic in Melbourne this year.
“It was really tough to digest that loss in Australia as I was super close back then. I’m happy that I gave myself a pretty short time after that (for) another chance.”
‘Huge pressure’
Thiem is 7-2 against Zverev, with whom he says he has a “a great friendship and a great rivalry,” including a four-set win in the semi-finals during that run to the Melbourne finals.
Thiem admits there is “huge pressure,” with both he and Zverev “working very hard since a long time” to enter the pantheon of Slam champions.
“I expect a very tough, very open match,” said the world number three.
“His first serve is one of, if not, the best out there right now. It’s so fast, so precise. That will be a key point. Try to put many balls back in play.”
Zverev is the first German man to reach the final of a tennis major since Rainer Schuttler at the 2003 Australian Open.
He is also bidding to become the first German to win the US Open since Boris Becker in 1989.
Zverev has looked less convincing than Thiem throughout his run to the final, at times struggling with second serves and groundstroke forehands.
But he will be brimming with confidence after coming from two sets down for the first time in his career to beat Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta and reach the final.
He also has, arguably, less to lose.
“I have a chance. I’m looking forward to it. I’m just excited about it,” said Zverev, the world number seven.