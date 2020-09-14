US Open champion Dominic Thiem said Sunday that chasing future Slams will be easier now that he has that elusive first tennis major under his belt following three near misses.

The second-seeded Austrian thought he was heading for a fourth defeat in Grand Slam finals after going two sets down to fifth-seeded German Alexander Zverev at Flushing Meadows.

But the 27-year-old rallied to complete a stunning comeback 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) against his 23-year-old friend to secure a maiden Grand Slam title.

With that monkey off his back, Thiem says he expects to be able to play more freely at Slams as he bids to snatch titles away from the “Big Three” of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

“It’s going to be or I expect that it’s going to be easier for me now in the biggest tournaments,” Thiem told reporters.

“Because, of course, I had it in the back of my head that I had a great career so far, way better career than I could ever dreamt of, but until today there was still a big part, a big goal missing.

“With this goal achieved, I think and I hope that I’m going to be a little bit more relaxed and play a little bit more freely at the biggest events,” he added.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Thiem’s win:

Three times a Grand Slam finalist previously..@ThiemDomi finally has a Major title 🏆#USOpen pic.twitter.com/UpKguQVS4J — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 14, 2020

1990: Pete Sampras

1997: Pat Rafter

2000: Marat Safin

2001: Lleyton Hewitt

2003: Andy Roddick

2009: Juan Martin del Potro

2012: Andy Murray

2014: Marin Cilic

2020: Dominic Thiem



Male singles players to win their first Grand Slam title at the #USOpen in the last 30 years! pic.twitter.com/vOegTCtXJi — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 14, 2020

One of the nerviest conclusions to a Grand Slam final ever. Isn’t it marvellous? — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) September 14, 2020

Four consecutive Grand Slam men's singles finals have gone five sets. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/zoK6WoityW — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 13, 2020

Zverev-Thiem one of the biggest struggles from both sides of the court physically, mentally, tactically, technically I’ve ever seen. All culminating in slip up after slip up in the fifth set. — Nick Nemeroff (@NNemeroff) September 14, 2020

Some numbers



Winners

Thiem - 43

Zverev - 52



Unforced errors

Thiem - 55

Zverev - 64



(Both -12)



Total points won

Thiem - 162

Zverev - 159 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 14, 2020

Congratulations to Thiem fans, commiserations to Zverev fans. Domi won 162-159, or 50.5% to 49.5%. Tight match.#GenerationGrigor has its first Major winner on its 6th try. — Andrew Burton (@burtonad) September 14, 2020

Just the fifth Grand Slam final in the Open Era won by a player who was two sets down.



1974 French Open Borg d Orantes

1984 French Open, Lendl d McEnroe

1999 French Open, Agassi d Medvedev

2004 French Open, Gaudio d Coria



2020 US Open, @ThiemDomi d. Zverev



Unreal. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/jY79IhyVh4 — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 14, 2020

Dominic Thiem the first man since Pancho Gonzales in 1949 to come back from two sets down to win a US Open singles title



That's good company



Some empty seats in Pancho's day too pic.twitter.com/BHt4sXJsyO — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) September 14, 2020

Dominic Thiem's stay in New York City:



- Loses 6-1, 6-2 to Filip Krajinovic



- Wins United States Open — Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) September 14, 2020

Without a member of the Big 3 involved, it was tempting to think that winning a first major title would be easy... but this match showed that winning a major is never truly easy.



Dominic Thiem finally reaches paradise. — Matt Zemek (@mzemek) September 14, 2020

To put a more positive spin on this #USOpen final, Zverev and Thiem did an incredible job at showing just how hard it is to win a single Slam.



Folks often take that for granted now with active players with 23, 20, 19 and 17 apiece who make it look easy. It’s not. Never will be. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 14, 2020

Way too much hate for this match, folks. Think of the stakes here for both these guys - the context of opportunity, the shadow of the Big Three. Not surprising the level of play was not always optimal... — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) September 14, 2020

A magnificent effort to win your first major @ThiemDomi, I feel very happy for you. It has been great to get to know you and @AlexZverev at the #LaverCup, I look forward to watching many more Grand Slam finals between you both. 🚀 https://t.co/lYWm5m8cXq — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 14, 2020

Wimbledon 2019 final decided by a 5th set TB, and now this US Open....when it rains.. — Rob Koenig (@RobKoenigTennis) September 14, 2020

In #USOpen SF, Alexander Zverev won a match from 2 sets down for 1st time in his career.



In @USOpen final, Zverev lost a match from 2 sets up for 1st time in his career.



Zverev is 1st player in history to win a Grand Slam SF from 2 sets down and then lose final from 2 sets up. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) September 14, 2020

Roland-Garros 2004: the last time none of the Big 4 were in a Slam QFs



AND



The last time there was a comeback from two sets to love down in a Slam singles final



Enter #USOpen 2020… pic.twitter.com/NxCmZzasiN — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 14, 2020

🔹 Reached first #USOpen semifinal

🔸 Rallied from two sets down to reach first major final

🔹 Fought for four hours in an incredible match



Two weeks to be proud of for Sascha Zverev 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/bi1CjKZ3MI — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 14, 2020

How does Sascha Zverev get over that loss? Was 2 sets and a break up. Served for the Slam at 5-3 in the 5th set. Came back when Thiem served for the title. Had a physically struggling Thiem in the deciding set tiebreak and couldn't get through. Brutal loss. #USOpen — PP (@PrashantSport) September 14, 2020