Badminton World Federation postponed the Thomas and Uber Cup in Denmark after multiple teams pulled-out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The BWF said it will conduct the Denmark Open from October 13 to 18 but has cancelled the Denmark Masters.

India had announced both the men’s and women’s squads for the prestigious event which was scheduled to be held in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3 to 11.

The governing body also stated it is looking into possible alternative dates to reschedule the World Men’s and Women’s Team Championships, but on dates not before 2021.

The Thomas and Uber Cup was hanging in the balance after several countries withdrew due to the coronavirus and a top player expressed concerns about safety.

The twice-postponed men’s and women’s world team championships were set to take place in Denmark next month, and would have been the first international tournaments since the pandemic halted badminton in March.

But Indonesia, 13-time Thomas Cup champions, and South Korea withdrew over the weekend, following Thailand, Australia and Taiwan in deciding to skip the event.

Heavyweights China and Japan were among teams that had not announced a pull-out but with some of Asia’s top talent missing, doubts were swirling over the event.

Leading Indian player Saina Nehwal, who was due to play in the championships, had also questioned whether pushing ahead with them was a good idea.

“Is it safe enough to conduct this tournament during this time ??” she had tweeted.

Cancelling the October 3-11 is a major blow to badminton’s restart, as it was the biggest event left on the calendar this year after the Olympics were postponed.

(With inputs from AFP)