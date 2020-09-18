Liverpool signed Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich for a reported fee of £20 million ($26 million) on Friday.

Thiago agreed a “long-term contract” with the Premier League champions after deciding to end his seven-year stay with Bayern.

The 29-year-old moves to Anfield after helping Bayern win the Bundesliga, the German Cup and Champions League last season.

“I think it’s an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very happy to be here,” Thiago told Liverpool’s website.

Alcantara becomes the Reds’ second signing this season after Konstantinos Tsimikas.

His arrival will be a huge boost for Liverpool’s ambitions of winning a record-equalling 20th Premier League title this season and also in their push to regain the Champions League crown.

Alcantara played a pivotal role in Bayern Munich’s triumph this season and is expected to strengthen the only area of the Reds’ squad that appeared a bit weak.

It’s unlikely that Alcantara will feature in Liverpool’s game against Chelsea on Sunday but is more likely to make his bow at Anfield face Arsenal in the Premier League next weekend.

(With AFP inputs)