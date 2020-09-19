India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov bowed out of the men’s doubles event of the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome after losing to the French duo of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in the quarter-finals.

The unseeded Indo-Canadian pair fought hard before going down 6-4 5-7 7-10 to the French combination in the tie-breaker late on Friday.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had stunned top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

They had also made a quarter-finals exit in the recently-concluded US Open, losing 5-7 5-7 to the pair of Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania.