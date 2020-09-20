Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the history of Indian Premier League, having won the title in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Rohit Sharma had led the side to the title on all those four occasions.
Here are the fixtures for MI during the 2020 season and their results:
|Match
|Day/Date/Time
|Venue
|Result
|Total points
|MI vs CSK
|19 Sep, Sat (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|MI lost by 5 wickets
|0
|KKR vs MI
|23 Sep, Wed (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|RCB vs MI
|28 Sep, Mon (1930)
|Dubai
|KXIP vs MI
|1 Oct, Thu (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|MI vs SRH
|4 Oct, Sun (1530)
|Sharjah
|MI vs RR
|6 Oct, Tue (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|MI vs DC
|11 Oct, Sun (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|MI vs KKR
|16 Oct, Fri (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|MI vs KXIP
|18 Oct, Sun (1930)
|Dubai
|CSK vs MI
|23 Oct, Fri (1930)
|Sharjah
|RR vs MI
|25 Oct, Sun (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|MI vs RCB
|28 Oct, Wed (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|DC vs MI
|31 Oct, Sat (1530)
|Dubai
|SRH vs MI
|3 Nov, Tue (1930)
|Sharjah
A recap of MI’s matches during IPL 2020:
- In the season-opener, Mumbai Indians win streak against Chennai Super Kings came to an end as they lost by five wickets in Abu Dhabi. Read report here.