Manchester United made a disastrous start to the Premier League season falling to a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford after Wilfred Zaha netted a brace against his former club.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men fell behind early after Andros Townsend tapped home a Jeffrey Schlupp cross in the seventh minute.
United, who were laborious for most parts of the game, failed to breach the Palace rearguard that managed to preserve the side’s lead going into half time.
The second half followed a similar pattern until it became worse for the home side when the referee awarded Palace a penalty after Video Assistant Referee intervention.
David de Gea saved the spot kick from Jordan Ayew but VAR ordered a retake after the Spaniard has stepped out of his line to save the penalty. Wilfred Zaha made no mistake is dispatching the second take as Palace doubled their advantage.
Donny Van de Beek, who came on as a substitute to make his debut, halved the deficit only for Zaha to strike again and seal the win for Roy Hodgson’s men.
The result meant Manchester United fans, who were already frustrated by the lack of transfer activity, were left bitterly disappointed.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Palace’s shock victory.