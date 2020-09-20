Manchester United made a disastrous start to the Premier League season falling to a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford after Wilfred Zaha netted a brace against his former club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men fell behind early after Andros Townsend tapped home a Jeffrey Schlupp cross in the seventh minute.

United, who were laborious for most parts of the game, failed to breach the Palace rearguard that managed to preserve the side’s lead going into half time.

The second half followed a similar pattern until it became worse for the home side when the referee awarded Palace a penalty after Video Assistant Referee intervention.

David de Gea saved the spot kick from Jordan Ayew but VAR ordered a retake after the Spaniard has stepped out of his line to save the penalty. Wilfred Zaha made no mistake is dispatching the second take as Palace doubled their advantage.

Donny Van de Beek, who came on as a substitute to make his debut, halved the deficit only for Zaha to strike again and seal the win for Roy Hodgson’s men.

The result meant Manchester United fans, who were already frustrated by the lack of transfer activity, were left bitterly disappointed.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Palace’s shock victory.

MUFC deserved nothing there. Palace excellent and undefeated at O.T in three seasons. MU dire and lethargic after no pre-season. Stop piss balling about and get the manger the players he wants. And clearly needs. It’s Manchester United. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) September 19, 2020

How can Manchester United start a brand new season with Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Daniel James as their right flank? They're supposed to be moving forward. As pressing as the need for a right-sided forward is, though, how another centre-half has not been prioritised is staggering — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) September 19, 2020

Lindelof now starting his fourth season at Man United. You’d think that would be more than long enough to realise that he isn’t good enough for team with serious ambitions of success. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) September 19, 2020

Remember the days when Man United losing at home to Crystal Palace would have been unacceptable? — Lucy Zelić (@LucyZelic) September 20, 2020

Premier League home defeats since May 2017:



Liverpool: 0

Man United: 8 pic.twitter.com/PL2XiVGBW4 — Football Memes 🍥 (@FootballMemesCo) September 19, 2020

A reminder man united haven’t won a trophy in the last 3 years. Even Charlton Athletic have won one since 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/ZNEGGxwQ1M — 𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐞 (@Luke_MCFC) September 20, 2020

Manchester City have played 0 games yet we’re still above 16th placed Manchester United.



I think I know what colour this city is... pic.twitter.com/T7gIACazyP — Ryan🇧🇷 (@FavelaFIair) September 19, 2020

🗣"I think sometimes Ole protects his player too much"@Evra on Solskjaer pic.twitter.com/1PXVQQDQxW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 19, 2020

If you think Zaha is to Man United what De Bruyne is to Chelsea then you're very right. #MUNCRY

pic.twitter.com/PGullXVrDJ — Garrix ➐ (@GaryVineger) September 19, 2020

2 - Wilfried Zaha is the first player to score twice in a Premier League game against Manchester United having previously appeared for them in the competition. Haunt. pic.twitter.com/aowkTqS36r — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 19, 2020

Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Odion Ighalo produced 0 shots on target combined against Crystal Palace. 😳 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 19, 2020

It is crystal clear @ManUtd will struggle this season😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Harrison Qwame Kankam (@harribee22) September 19, 2020

Man United 1-3 Palace pic.twitter.com/xToS7Adm40 — Mick Quinn (@mickquinn1089) September 19, 2020