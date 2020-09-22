Sunrisers Hyderabad are known for their consistency and smart team-building tactics during their time in the Indian Premier League. With David Warner back as captain, they will seek a second title after the Aussie had led to the championship in 2016.

Here are the fixtures for SRH during the 2020 season and their results:

(Scroll sideways to view all columns in the table)

SRH fixtures and results for IPL 2020 Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points SRH vs RCB 21 Sep, Mon (1930) Dubai SRH lost the match by 10 runs 0 KKR vs SRH 26 Sep, Sat (1930) Abu Dhabi DC vs SRH 29 Sep, Tue (1930) Abu Dhabi CSK vs SRH 2 Oct, Fri (1930) Dubai MI vs SRH 4 Oct, Sun (1530) Sharjah SRH vs KXIP 8 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai SRH vs RR 11 Oct, Sun (1530) Dubai SRH vs CSK 13 Oct, Tue (1930) Dubai SRH vs KKR 18 Oct, Sun (1530) Abu Dhabi RR vs SRH 22 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai KXIP vs SRH 24 Oct, Sat (1930) Dubai SRH vs DC 27 Oct, Tue (1930) Dubai RCB vs SRH 31 Oct, Sat (1930) Sharjah SRH vs MI 3 Nov, Tue (1930) Sharjah

A recap of SRH’s matches during IPL 2020:

If at the end of the season Sunrisers come up two points short of a playoff spot they will look back with disgust at this match. The side went from 121/2 to 153 all out in quick time thanks to poor decision-making and some terrible dismissals and lost the match by 10 runs. Read the match report here and watch highlights below.



Highlights videos courtesy: iplt20.com