Rajasthan Royals, led by Australia’s Steve Smith this season, won the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. They also reached the playoffs in 2013, 2015 and 2018.
Here are the fixtures for RR during the 2020 season and their results:
(Scroll sideways to view all columns in the table)
RR fixtures and results for IPL 2020
|Match
|Day/Date/Time
|Venue
|Result
|Total points
|RR vs CSK
|22 Sep, Tue (1930)
|Sharjah
|Won by 16 runs
|2
|RR vs KXIP
|27 Sep, Sun (1930)
|Sharjah
|RR vs KKR
|30 Sep, Wed (1930)
|Dubai
|RCB vs RR
|3 Oct, Sat (1530)
|Abu Dhabi
|MI vs RR
|6 Oct, Tue (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|RR vs DC
|9 Oct, Fri (1930)
|Sharjah
|SRH vs RR
|11 Oct, Sun (1530)
|Dubai
|DC vs RR
|14 Oct, Wed (1930)
|Dubai
|RR vs RCB
|17 Oct, Sat (1530)
|Dubai
|CSK vs RR
|19 Oct, Mon (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|RR vs SRH
|22 Oct, Thu (1930)
|Dubai
|RR vs MI
|25 Oct, Sun (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|KXIP vs RR
|30 Oct, Fri (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR vs RR
|1 Nov, Sun (1930)
|Dubai
A recap of RR’s matches during IPL 2020:
1. Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Rahul Tewatia put in significant performances as Rajasthan Royals began their campaign with a victory against three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings. Read the report of the match here and watch highlights below:
Highlights videos courtesy: iplt20.com