IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Live scores, updates and commentary
Live updates
6.52 pm: It’s SRH opener Jonny Bairstow’s birthday today! Will he power the men in orange to a win tonight?
6.50 pm: Pitch report by JP Duminy and Ian Bishop – “There’s a nice green covering on the surface. Will that encourage the teams to go for an extra pacer or batter? Al in all, it’s a beautiful surface.”
Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be seeking their first win of Indian Premier League 2020 when the two teams clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
While KKR went down to Mumbai Indians in their opener, SRH suffered a defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first game.
KKR have the head-to-head advantage but this is a new seasons and SRH won’t give too much thought to the past.
Head-to-head
|Matches
|KKR wins
|SRH wins
|Ties
|KKR win%
|SRH win%
|17
|10
|7
|0
|58.82
|41.18