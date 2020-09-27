The iconic East Bengal club will make its debut in the Indian Super League this season, the organisers of the football tournament announced on Sunday.

The century-old club’s inclusion in ISL, starting November, was on expected lines after its new investors Kolkata-based Shree Cement Limited, picked up the bid documents to enter the league.

East Bengal will be the 11th team in the competition, which will be played at three venues of Goa this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement sent the East Bengal fans in delirium after their return to Indian football’s top tier having played in the I-League last season that was stripped of the status.

Twitter welcomed East Bengal joining the ISL with open arms and there was no hiding the excitement of a first-ever Kolkata derby in the ISL. Here’s how Twitter reacted

OFFICIAL 📝



Mrs. Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, FSDL, confirms the expansion of #HeroISL for the 2020-21 season!



Read 👇https://t.co/Lxyn16ByFf — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) September 27, 2020

EAST BENGAL IN @IndSuperLeague!

100+ years of history, legacy and now time to make new memories.

Super Sunday indeed 🙌🙌🙌 — Anant Tyagi (@anantyagi_) September 27, 2020

Big congratulations @eastbengalfc for being successful with ISL bid.#Indiansuperleague makes millions of #EastBengal fans happy with this confirmation.



My best wishes to #EBFC management, players, officials and fans.



EB joining MB in #ISL means stronger #IndianFootball — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) September 27, 2020

Good to finally have @eastbengalfc as part of the @IndSuperLeague fold. This will only augur well for Indian football. Extending the club a warm welcome and looking forward to renewing what was a fantastic and growing rivalry on the pitch. — Mandar Tamhane (@MandarTamhane1) September 27, 2020

East Bengal joins ISL. So we will have the famous Kolkata derby in the first division. https://t.co/Nkl29KPc0A — Ujwal (@UjwalKS) September 27, 2020

This is great news. Although it just dawned on me that the first Kolkata derby in the ISL will be played behind closed doors! #IndianFootball https://t.co/MQOX6SDiKR — Shayne Dias (@ShayneDias_) September 27, 2020

This is a great news guys...football lovers in India will be super happy...EAST BENGAL ALSO ENTERS ISL FROM THIS SEASON @IndSuperLeague ..i am excited to see the rivalry in isl...ab aaiga maza football kaa boss @atkmohunbaganfc V @eastbengalfc @StarSportsIndia — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) September 27, 2020

Welcome to the ISL, East Bengal. You guys have been missed. The greatest rivalry in Indian football is back. As, I always say East Bengal completes Mohun Bagan and vice versa.



Looking forward to so much fun this season. https://t.co/TPOmFQ0p3g — Maurya Mondal (@mauryamondal) September 27, 2020

The BIGGEST Indian Club joins ISL !! 🙏This makes the tournament complete !! 👍👍👍 Come on East Bengal...let's football !!!❤️💛 — Kalyan Kar (@kalyan_2000) September 27, 2020

Welcome East Bengal to the @IndSuperLeague. The only legacy club in the league and the only club with 100 Year old history. ISL is Red and Gold now. Here is a video from us on this occasion. Take a look #JoyEastBengal ❤💛 pic.twitter.com/wFNOMZNsFt — EAST BENGAL the REAL POWER (EBRP) (@EBRPFC) September 27, 2020

With Mohun Bagan already in as @atkmohunbaganfc and now East Bengal entering the ISL, is the I-league a discarded baby now? #IndianFootball #MohunBagan #EastBengal #HeroISL — Adarsh Kumar Singh (@Saadhe6Footiya) September 27, 2020