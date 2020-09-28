In Kings XI Punjab’s defeat against Rajasthan Royals that will be forever remembered for Rahul Tewatia’s scarcely believable innings, Nicholas Pooran produced a moment that might just go down as the most sensational piece of fielding this season.

When Sanju Samson hit a ball in his direction at midwicket, the ball was destined to cross the boundary. The West Indies cricketer (worth remembering that he is a wicketkeeper) flung himself beyond the fence full stretch. Inches away from the ground, he pushed the ball back into the field of play.

Watch: KXIP’s Nicholas Pooran pulls off one of the greatest pieces of fielding ever seen in cricket

As Sachin Tendulkar said: “This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!!”

And one that was enough for KXIP fielding coach Jonty Rhodes to stand up, applaud and bow down to the athleticism.

As Pooran’s effort caught the attention of one and all, it is also worth remembering another wicketkeeper-batsman fielding in the boundary line produced such a moment in 2017. India’s very own Sanju Samson.

Here’s a video from iplt20.com featuring both efforts: