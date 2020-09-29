In a match that went down the wire, Royal Challengers Bangalore needed a Super Over to see off a late charge from Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Riding on half-centuries from Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers, RCB posted a huge score of 201.

Mumbai Indians got off to a bad start losing three wickets for just 39 runs on the board. Their hopes seemed to have evaporated when Hardik Pandya was dismissed with little less than nine overs to play and MI more than 120 runs away from their target.

But Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard took matters into their own hands to earn Mumbai an improbable tie.

In the Super Over, Navdeep Saini bowled brilliantly to restrict Mumbai Indians to just seven runs. Jasprit Bumrah did his best to prevent Kohli and De Villiers from scoring those runs but the duo managed to do so on the final ball with the RCB captain hitting the winning runs.

Just a day after another humdinger in the IPL, fans were delighted to see another game go down to the wire.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Super Over thriller between RCB and MI:

You win some. You lose some. Well played, boys 💙 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 28, 2020

Two great super overs. We thought we had seen it all yesterday. And now this. Just the best tournament in world cricket. #Dream11IPL — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 28, 2020

Back to back thrillers.. gotta luv @ipl well done @RCBTweets — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) September 28, 2020

The best gift of 2020, the Indian Premier League.#RCBvMI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 28, 2020

#ThankYouIPL or else it was too much doom and gloom in 2020. I mean our species is still facing existential crisis....but a few hours off that thought everyday is a welcome relief. 🙇‍♂️ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 28, 2020

Wow! What a game.. @imVkohli big heart.. @ABdeVilliers17 Bossman. But man of the match @navdeepsaini96 : takes a lot to execute that super over so well! Well played @RCBTweets and bad luck @mipaltan .. Thank god for IPL in troubled times! #RCBvMI — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 28, 2020

What a couple of games in a row in the IPL! Wow!

So happy for RCB, hope it triggers a surge in their winning graph now.#RCBvMI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 29, 2020

Let us know who wins. 😓



Can't handle so much in 2 days#RCBvMI | #IPL2020 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 28, 2020

Just 10 games into #IPL2020 :



- 2 Super Overs

- Record chase

- Centuries by 2 Indians

- A dismissal on 99

- No single team looks very dominating

- No single team looks very bad to qualify

- Teams scoring 70-80 runs to win in last 4 overs.



Thank you @IPL for the entertainment! — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 28, 2020

Form is temporary, class is permanent #ViratKohli



What a match last night . ABD and viratKohli is the greatest batting Pair in IPL!



& #IshanKishan won many many hearts yesterday!#RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/9rLPVkn6v6 — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) September 29, 2020

Again AB has proved he ain’t human - Unaffected by age. Sustained brilliance! 👏👏👏#ABDevilliers #RCBvMI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 29, 2020

In a batsman’s world - from Chennai to Washington. Best IPL performance so far in 2020. Special ✊ #IPL2020 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/xIW97CnIxB — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 28, 2020

Give it to Navdeep Saini. Under pressure and each of the six deliveries spot on @navdeepsaini96 #RCBvMI — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) September 28, 2020