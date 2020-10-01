Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan will finally lay their hands on the I-League trophy at the club tent on October 17, about seven months after being adjudged winners.

The All India Football Federation secretary Kushal Das will hand over the trophy in a ceremony which will be organised “maintaining all necessary Covid-19 protocols”, the club said in a statement.

Mohun Bagan’s Senegalese striker Baba Diawara had scored the I-League title-winning goal to beat former champions Aizawl FC 1-0 and clinch the crown with four rounds to spare on March 10.

Mohun Bagan’s celebrations had to wait because of the pandemic as the Kibu Vicuna-coached I-League winners are expected to have a virtual presence in the upcoming ceremony at the club tent.

The club’s executive committee on Thursday also decided to open the tent from October 16.