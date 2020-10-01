IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI live updates: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma eye crucial win for their sides
Follow live coverage of the 2020 Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians.
Live updates
6.58 pm: Not far away from the toss in Abu Dhabi. Expecting any changes to either side? Will we see Chris Gayle in action?
6.55 pm: About last night...
From New Zealand to UAE, KKR’s promising Under-19 World Cup trio finally click together
6.54 pm: Skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have made inspiring starts this season for KXIP, hitting a century and a fifty each, and getting the duo out early will be the key for Mumbai.
6.47 pm: KXIP and MI have had identical fortunes so far in the tournament. They lost the opener, won the second game, and went down in the third. They have also both been involved in a Super Over defeat each.
6.42 pm: The Field’s Aditya Chaturvedi says, “Kings XI Punjab could’ve easily been undefeated at this point. Against DC, they couldn’t get 1 off 3 and lost the Super Over. Against RR, they got Tewatiad & endured IPL’s highest-ever run-chase. KL Rahul & Co are 5th on the table. Important game vs MI tonight.”
6.40 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of match No 13 in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League. Kings XI Punjab take on Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.
After KKR’s win last night, here’s how the table looks like:
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|2
|1
|+0.483
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|2
|1
|+0.117
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|2
|1
|-0.219
|4
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3
|2
|1
|-1.450
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|3
|1
|2
|+1.498
|2
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|1
|2
|+0.654
|2
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|-0.228
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|1
|2
|-0.840
|2