World number one Novak Djokovic stormed to his 70th win at Roland Garros on Thursday with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 demolition of Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis while ninth seed Denis Shapovalov crashed out following a 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 loss to Roberto Carballes Baena.

The top seed went level with Roger Federer for career victories at the tournament, still 25 behind Rafael Nadal’s all-time best.

Djokovic, the 2016 champion, and chasing an 18th Grand Slam title, will face Colombian lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan, ranked 153, for a place in the last 16.

“It was difficult for Ricardas in the third set as he had an injury and couldn’t move very well,” said Djokovic whose quickfire 83-minute win was eased by his opponent needing treatment on a back injury after the second set.

“But I felt good just as I did in the first round and I want to continue like that.”

Spanish world number 101 Carballes Baena prevailed after a five-hour battle on Court Suzanne Lenglen to set up a clash with 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the last 32. The Bulgarian 18th seed beat Andrej Martin 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1.

Shapovalov, who reached the quarter-finals of the US Open last month, twice served for the match in the final set at 5-4 and 6-5 but was broken three times in succession.

“It’s a dream for me to win a match like this on this court,” said Carballes Baena, 27, after advancing to the third round of a major for the first time.

“I tried to be very solid and focus on my game. Shapovalov is very good but I did a very good match.”

More results to follow

Results so far

Second Round

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) bt Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-2, 6-2, 6-3

Christian Garín (CHI x20) bt Marc Polmans (AUS) 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4

Karen Khachanov (RUS x15) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 6-1, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/2)

Pablo Carreño-Busta (ESP x17) bt Guido Pella (ARG) 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

Daniel Altmaier (GER) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x30) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 7-5

Thiago Monteiro (BRA) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 6-1

Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x9) 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x18) bt Andrej Martin (SVK) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

With AFP Inputs