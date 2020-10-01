Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma reached a significant personal landmark on Thursday during the Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab. The right-hander became the third player, after Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina, to score 5,000 runs in the T20 tournament.

Rohit, who became the Mumbai Indians captain in 2013 and has led the franchise to four titles since then, also completed 600 runs against Kings XI Punjab. He has scored these many runs against four other teams in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has scored the most runs in IPL history, with Chennai Super Kings veteran Suresh Raina, who has skipped this season due to personal reasons, in second position.

Most runs in IPL Player Mat Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s Virat Kohli 180 5430 113 37.19 131.12 5 36 480 190 Suresh Raina 193 5368 100* 33.34 137.14 1 38 493 194 Rohit Sharma 192 5037* 109* 31.87 130.96 1 37 442 201 David Warner 129 4793 126 42.79 142.05 4 44 464 184 Shikhar Dhawan 162 4648 97* 33.20 124.64 0 37 531 97 AB de Villiers 157 4529 133* 40.43 152.08 3 35 369 219 Chris Gayle 125 4484 175* 41.13 151.02 6 28 369 326 MS Dhoni 193 4476 84* 42.22 137.89 0 23 299 212 Robin Uthappa 180 4427 87 28.37 130.20 0 24 437 156 Gautam Gambhir 154 4217 93 31.23 123.88 0 36 491 59 Ongoing innings

Earlier in this season, Rohit became the second player after Kieron Pollard to hit 150 sixes for Mumbai Indians. The 33-year-old Mumbaikar also got to 200 sixes in the IPL, become the fourth man to do so after Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.